Town of Geneva Climate Smart Coordinator Jacob Fox answers your questions about recycling, composting, lawn care, etc.
Today’s question: Have you ever walked Castle Creek?
This month’s article is dedicated to a hidden gem in Geneva — Castle Creek.
If you look at a map of Geneva you can see a blue line that shows Castle Creek. However, as you scroll along the line it seems to stop and restart at a few different points. This seems confusing because creeks are supposed to be flowing. If you have ever been to Brook Street park, you are very familiar with the flowing sections of the creek, especially if you live on the side of the eroding banks of the creek. Some people might not know this, but the creek actually has been paved over under the Castle Street Mini-mart as well as underneath North Main Street all the way to behind Bicentennial Park. There is also a beautiful hidden section in the woods behind McDonough Park.
All this is to say that Castle Creek has been paved over and hidden, yet it’s bursting with potential.
The beginning of Castle Creek starts with a natural aquifer just west of town between 14A and 5&20. This water was considered sacred to the Senecas at Kanadasaga, and they forbade bathing in the fresh waters. The water was used for drinking and for catching abundant fish. Since then, the creek has been overlooked. In the early days of settlement, there were glass factories and other factories that used its energy for production and the flowing water for waste disposal. Almost as soon as settlers arrived, Castle Creek was buried.
Up until recently, I had no idea of the history of Castle Creek. I did not know that if the creek had stormwater control, west of the city, it could even become a location for fly fishing. I was unaware of such an ecological gem in our city, and wanted to share the message.
This newfound interest was sparked by a local Geneva native, JJ Nicholson, who did his master’s thesis at RIT about the creek and its potential for revitalization and was the main source of information for this column. JJ and I have been sharing the message around Geneva to the City of Geneva Green Committee and others interested in listening. We hope to bring more people into this discussion about how the Creek could be revitalized in different ways.
In doing this, we would like to invite Genevans to do a Castle Creek Walk on the public portions with JJ and me to discuss the history of the creek and how it could be reimagined in the 21st century. Please reach out to me at foxjacob@me.com if you are interested in joining the tour. We plan to choose a Saturday or Sunday in October for the walk, and we encourage folks to reach out if they are interested in learning more.
Jacob Fox is a city of Geneva resident. He works with the town of Geneva as a Climate Smart Coordinator, to help the town reduce waste, improve stormwater infrastructure, reduce energy usage, and more “climate smart topics.” He also is CEO of Closed Loop Systems LLC, which will operate the city of Geneva Resource Recovery Park. Closed Loop Systems, based in Geneva, designs and operates facilities for municipal, agricultural, industrial, and institutional clients. His Climate Smart column runs the third Saturday of every month. Write Fox with a question or topic at foxjacob@me.com.