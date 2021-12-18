Town of Geneva Climate Smart Coordinator Jacob Fox answers your questions about recycling, composting, lawn care, etc.
Today’s question: When will the Geneva Resource Recovery Park be fully completed and what can we expect?
Since its opening in March 2021, my company, Closed Loop Systems has collected and processed over 500 tons of biodegradable waste (food waste + yard waste) at the Geneva Resource Recovery Park. We expect this number to triple in the next few years as we encourage and incentivize Geneva residents and businesses to separate their biodegradable waste.
Phase 2 of the Resource Recovery Park is intended to be a full-service municipal transfer station with onsite organics management. Our goal as Closed Loop Systems is to serve as a collection and sorting hub for the community so that less than 20% of our total waste stream goes to the landfills. Currently, about 60% of Geneva’s waste goes to landfills, which represents a significant cost and a loss of valuable resources.
Phase 2 will consist of a mix of different collection receptacles. We are adding a metal bin; construction and demolition debris bin; paper/cardboard, plastic, clothing donation bin; bottles/cans bin; zero sort recycling bin; and landfill bin. We plan to regularly hold collection events for e-waste, mattresses, and other hard-to-recycle materials for which there is a local recycler.
Phase 2 will be operated as a PAYT (pay as you throw) system that will weigh all the materials coming in before they are dumped. This will allow us to incentivize waste diversion through pricing incentives for different items. For example: landfill will be more expensive than organics or metal, so you are incentivized to separate your organics and metal through price signaling.
I wholeheartedly believe that this facility can significantly reduce Geneva’s dependence on out-of-own landfills, which will build resiliency in the community. This facility will reduce resident and business costs associated with waste management, and they will have assurances about where their waste is going. By handling the waste in Geneva, we also can keep the economic value in the community. If someone hauls your waste out of town, we likely never see those dollars again because they go to an out-of-town operator. If you work with us you can guarantee your money will stay in the community and help create fulfilling Geneva jobs.
Finally, we are looking for interested Geneva residents to be a part of our preliminary testing. We will work with you to create an intentional collection and delivery program that will make your waste management process easier, cheaper, and more regenerative. Please reach out to me at jacob@closedloopsys.com if you are interested in being one of “testers.” Those who choose to participate in our “testing program” will work with us to devise a drop-off and collection system that will be specific to Geneva’s needs.