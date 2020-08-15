(Editor’s Note: Today we are debuting a new column proposed by the Town and City Green Committee and intended to be a Q-and-A column addressing questions posed by readers regarding recycling, composting, lawn care, etc. The column will run the third Saturday of every month).
Question: What is trash?
Answer: For some people, trash is the six pounds of stuff that are thrown in the landfill everyday by the average American; for others, trash is less than 20% of that.
How do we grapple with the fact that Ontario County currently landfills about 80% of its “waste” and only needs to landfill less than 20%? There are a few different steps to get to zero waste, or as close as possible. These steps don’t have to happen all sequentially, but they need to happen.
First of all, understand what you currently have in your possession that has to go to the landfill. This is the beginning of the education step where you create a baseline understanding. The next step is implementation, where you divert as much of your trash as possible into the recycling, composting, and donation streams. The final step is where the community infrastructure comes in. The first two education and implementation steps don’t mean anything if you do not have somewhere to take your recycling, compost, or donations.
Living in Geneva, we are so blessed with natural resources. However, we are also acutely aware of the impacts of large scale landfills. The Ontario County, Seneca Meadows, and High Acres landfills spew toxic air particles (Pm 2.5 and Pm 10) from their landfill and hauling operations. The Ontario County Landfill emits about 30 tons per year of toxic air particles (pm 2.5). There are many water quality issues as well that stem from groundwater risks, and stormwater risks. In Geneva, we see the effects, and we see the opportunities for change. If you spend one day at the three landfills mentioned above you will see millions of pounds of wasted resources that could have been recaptured.
The Town of Geneva wants to help all the citizens of Geneva to divert materials from our landfills. In doing this, we want to help Genevans through the three steps I laid out before. First of all, the Town is hosting a question and answer portal on our town website called “Lake-Friendly Living questions.”
Any resident of Geneva can send in questions about how to dispose or recycle particular items. We use these questions to educate the public but also to inform us on future programming and community infrastructure needs.
Secondly, we help residents implement waste diversion by either adding new waste collection bins to our transfer station or by setting up community recycling days; such as our E-waste day, mattress recycling, fix-it clinics, and more.
Lastly, we believe that by increasing our education and implementing tactics, we can significantly reduce our total waste volume. Additionally, we determine where there is room for either alternatives on the packaging side, or if there is a need for improved community infrastructure.
Please reach out with any follow-up questions or comments, and join us in achieving 80% landfill diversion that is possible today!