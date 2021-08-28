Town of Geneva Climate Smart Coordinator Jacob Fox answers your questions about recycling, composting, lawn care, etc.
Today’s question: How do we invite tourism while also preserving our natural environment?
This column is by request from a dear friend of mine and a friend of many in Geneva. Please feel free to reach out with topics that you would like me to explore.
Living in the Finger Lakes is like living in a world-class vacation destination. Tourism in the Finger Lakes has really taken off in the past decade. It is very exciting that people have chosen to come spend their money in the Finger Lakes, but we need to be sure that we are not ruining our environment for short-term profits.
I would like to offer a few considerations in order to maximize the benefits from the tourism economy.
• First of all, make sure we don’t revolve entirely around a tourism economy. When it’s nice in the Finger Lakes and people are coming from far and wide, you cannot beat our natural beauty. However, the other eight months of the year can be harsh for the potential visitors deciding between a Caribbean vacation and a trip to the Finger Lakes. Either we need to figure out winter tourism, or we need to build our economies around the local needs and use the tourism dollars to stimulate these local businesses.
This affects zoning too. While I support revitalizing old buildings into new businesses, we need to be very considerate about how we view new construction. New development can be great for the tax rolls, but we just need to make sure that the developer is including a stormwater plan and is being very conscious of how waste is dealt with.
There are some amazing code enforcement officers and others who are doing this work currently, and I urge them to take the long view. Will this development be around in 50 years and does it put our freshwater resources at risk? How can we protect these resources that are priceless? At the moment it might seem wild, but what if 10,000 people wanted to move to Geneva, would we develop our whole lakefront, or could we figure out a way to support an influx of population without creating polluting urban sprawl?
• Second consideration: Use some of the money coming in to ensure our natural environment does not get spoiled. This could take the form of a tourism tax. It would be a tax levied on visitors that would be spent directly on water quality projects and other projects that we need to fund in order to preserve the freshwater lakes. Without these lakes, tourism would go down, so it seems like a pretty good match
• Third consideration: Streamline access to and around the area. Imagine if there were passenger trains to Geneva regularly, as well as trains or buses every night between Auburn and Canandaigua with Penn Yan, Naples, Watkins Glen and Ithaca in the mix. I believe if done properly, this would bring tons of people to the area, and they would not be looking for places to park. Most of the municipalities in the Finger Lakes are very walkable, so there really is no need for a car as a tourist. If you need to get from one city to the next, how about those trains or buses? Or hop on one of the popular wine tours. Especially with an economy focusing on wine and other alcoholic beverages, people should be taking public transit rather than driving impaired anyways.
We have everything to gain from tourism but we also have a lot to lose. We are very lucky that people want to come to our rural communities and spend money, but we need to make sure the local needs are met before the visitors’ needs. Tourists love to look at the water, but we are the ones that have to drink it year round. Tourists are disappointed when harmful algal blooms appear but not as disappointed as a local whose livelihood depends on the lakes. I truly believe that the Finger Lakes will continue to grow in popularity as places out west become inhospitable from droughts and fires. We need to make sure that we invite tourists in without sacrificing the health of our lakes, our soil, our air quality, and our citizens.