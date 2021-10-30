Town of Geneva Climate Smart Coordinator Jacob Fox answers your questions about recycling, composting, lawn care, etc.
• • •
Today’s question: Where does our water and food come from, and where does our waste go?
When talking about our modern lives, we often hear the word “disconnected.” We say we are disconnected from each other, from ourselves, and from our basic needs as humans.
For the sake of this article, I want to talk about being disconnected from our basic needs. The basic needs that I am talking about are food, water, and waste. More simply, know where your food/water comes from, and know where your waste goes.
Why are these things so important to know about? Isn’t it one of our great innovations as humans that we do not have to worry about these basic needs, and that someone else will worry about our needs?
This is true. There are people who spend their entire careers making sure we have clean water, clean food, and a place to put our waste. The wastewater professionals, farmers, garbagemen, and others are all doing amazing essential work, but it always seems like our citizens are making it more difficult for them.
For example, our sewage system is advanced and effective at managing human waste; however, when someone pours an old paint can down the drain or flushes old pharmaceuticals, then that wastewater treatment job just became harder, maybe even impossible, to clean 100% of the pollution.
What I am advocating is not to suddenly take back all our basic needs and live on homesteads again, but rather to be aware of the systems that are providing your basic needs so you can understand how to protect them and advocate for continued and proper protection.
If you know where your water comes from, then you are less likely to let that water source get polluted. I bet if everyone knew their water was coming from Seneca Lake, there would be less chemicals sprayed on lawns, less salt on driveways, and our water would be cleaner because of that.
In the Finger Lakes, we are very aware of where our waste goes. We are actually the home to the two largest garbage mountains in New York state. These trash mountains are a result of years of people just paying to get their garbage handled and not think twice about it.
Imagine if some progressive person in New York City knew their garbage was contributing to pollution in one of the most abundant freshwater areas? I could imagine a future where our Finger Lakes water is a beacon of hope in a nation of wildfires and droughts. We’d better hope it isn’t too polluted by then.
Consider where your water comes from and where your waste goes. A great opportunity is to go visit your local wastewater treatment facility. In Geneva, it is located at 41 Doran Ave., and I am sure Will Czaplak, Nick DeMaria or any of the other amazing staff members over there can show you how our water stays clean and our sewage gets managed.
Please consider asking where your food comes from, and educate yourself about the different options available to you. I can guarantee that if you spend time understanding where your basic needs are getting handled, how they are handled, and how you can support those that are looking after our needs, then you will feel more connected as to your basic needs as a human and to your community.