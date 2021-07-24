Town of Geneva Climate Smart Coordinator Jacob Fox answers your questions about recycling, composting, lawn care, etc.
• • •
Today’s question: What can I do today to make the Finger Lakes a more regenerative place?
I wanted to dedicate this month’s column to some things you can do to make the Finger Lakes a more regenerative region. Note I say the word “regenerative,” instead of sustainable, because we cannot sustain our current systems. We must create systems that are regenerative. Something is regenerative if it not only sustains itself but actually improves the environment. Read the book “Cradle to Cradle” if you are interested in doing a deep dive into this concept.
First of all, we are some of the luckiest people in the world, because we have access to some incredible regenerative farms. Summer is full of farmers markets, fruit and veggie stands, CSAs, and many more summer treats.
Your food decisions make a huge impact on the climate. Take some time to ask your local farmers some important probing questions. How do you replenish your soil? What kind of fertilizers do you use? How do you manage water on your farm? How to do foster pollinator habitats?
These are just a few questions that will improve your knowledge of farming, but by asking them, it also signals to the grower that these things are important to customers. Twenty or so years ago barely anyone bought organic items; nowadays everybody knows what organic means, and more farmers are organic because the consumer asked for it.
I hope to live in a world where we are depending less on labels and more on the exchange of information. If a farmer tells you they replenish their soil with compost, cover crops, grazing animals, and other practices, you will know that these practices benefit the nutrient density of the food, the local water quality, the physical health of farmers and farmworkers. Imagine all these benefits, without the headaches of Is there residual pesticides on my food? Why are veggies nowadays way less nutrient dense than decades ago? Why is all the soil eroding every time it rains heavily? Are farmworkers getting poisoned to grow this food for me?
Now, outside of purchasing from local regenerative farms, you can shop more regeneratively. The Waste Not Shop in downtown Geneva is a great option for household items and bulk foods without the headaches of all that packaging. Purchasing from a shop like Waste Not will also make your waste system more biodegradable, which will in turn create local soil at the Geneva Resource Recovery Park.
If you are looking for more environmentally conscious clothing choices you have options. You can buy clothes that are made without synthetic materials. We often call these natural fiber clothing. Also, you can shop at your local thrift store and wear something that has already been made. Reuse of materials can be one of the best ways to reduce your carbon footprint.
Lawncare, remember to keep your grass above three inches, avoid the chemicals, and plant rain gardens! We are so lucky to have all this rain, but that luck can turn into stormwater problems if everyone just passes their stormwater off to their neighbors. Stormwater can play a huge role in harmful algal blooms.
These are just a few ways to create more regenerative systems for yourself and for the community. Please reach out and share regenerative systems that you practice!