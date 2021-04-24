Town of Geneva Climate Smart Coordinator Jacob Fox answers your questions about recycling, composting, lawn care, etc.
• • •
Today’s question: How is it going at the Geneva Resource Recovery Park?
We have officially been open for one month down at 41 Doran Ave. I have interacted with over 500 different people from all corners of Geneva. We have had tons of positivity but also some disappointments. It’s all part of the process of progressing toward a landfill-free future.
So let us start with the disappointments. The yard waste dropoff used to be open five days a week and now is open only two days a week. In the past, there was no supervision on the site, which unfortunately led to lots of illegal dumping. Between the city DPW and Closed Loop Systems, we had observed people coming in from all over the Finger Lakes to dump yard waste.
Some of it was large tree pieces, and lots of it was mixed in with garbage. Garbage in yard waste is a big problem because of worker safety, but also because the city hires a company to shred the materials. If there is contamination in the materials then those micro-plastics and other contaminates end up in our mulch. I even personally found some fluorescent light bulbs mixed in with some yard waste.
All of this to say, we want to clean up the program. So far there have been fewer than 10 complaints and most of the people were very understanding of our reasoning. We want to work with the city to help streamline the whole yard waste program all the way from the pickup to the drop-off. Please stay patient as we work with the DPW on this program.
So ,let us move onto the positives. We have over 60 different people dropping off food waste at the facility. Over 100 people are participating in Growing Cycles residential pickup program and growing every day. My company, Closed Loop Systems, just started a commercial hauling service where we pick up 32-and 64-gallon bins. Please reach out if you are interested in that service.
Overall, I have been incredibly flattered and appreciative of all the support we have received. Every time someone comes down and comments, “Sure looks nice down here!” Or “About time we started seriously diverting from the landfills!” it just makes it all worth it.
I like to say that now the real work starts. Now we have a solution for our biodegradable waste in Geneva, so how do we get it there? This is where the change is going to come in. Residents, restaurants, institutions are all paying for waste hauling currently. Per the Ontario County average, over 60% of that is going to the landfills. So the change happens when you might need to change your hauling situation. Maybe you can downsize your landfill Dumpster, maybe you could change to every other week pickup. Now I am aware that we have very limited options in Geneva when it comes to recycling or other waste diversion tactics. We either have a zero-sort recycle bin or we find some way to bring it to the individual recyclers yourself. We have heard and experienced what is going on right now and we want to help.
Our plan has always been to expand the 41 Doran Ave. property into a residential drop-off zone for residents. We hope to have the recycling and disposal drop-off open to the public by June. We will host bins there to accept recyclables as well as landfill materials. Residents will be incentivized to PAYT (pay-as-you-throw). If you have a lot of landfill waste it costs more, so you are incentivized to recycle and compost. One great tactic for waste reduction is to do a waste assessment that will help to set a baseline for your waste handling costs and what kind of waste your producing. This allows you to make decisions about how to move forward with different disposal or recycling methods. These alternative methods to landfilling like composting are much cheaper and require much less hauling. The City and Town of Geneva just got funding to undertake some free waste assessments for interested businesses and other large waste generators in the Town or City, so please reach out to me if you are interested in getting a waste assessment.