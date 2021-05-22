Town of Geneva Climate Smart Coordinator Jacob Fox answers your questions about recycling, composting, lawn care, etc.
• • •
Today’s question: Why does the Geneva Resource Recovery Park need recycling and disposal residential drop-off option?
I recently was tasked to present on this topic for the Geneva City Council at Council’s next work session. The issue came up at the last work session on May 3, but there seemed to be more against than in favor of the recycling and disposal residential drop-off. I want to use this column, as well as the next Council work session to explain why Geneva needs a recycling and disposal residential drop-off at the 41 Doran Ave. Geneva Resource Recovery Park.
If you are a City resident, like I have been for the last five years, you only have one legal option for your garbage. Your ONE option is to pay a waste hauler to come pick it up and take it to the Ontario County Landfill. There currently are four permitted haulers in the City of Geneva, and they all offer weekly pickup. One of them offers a flexible schedule, but the rest require weekly pickup, whether you fill your bin or not.
The minimum residents can expect to pay for this service is $300 per year. For this service, you get two 96-gallon bins serviced (one landfill and one zero-sort recycling). On average, these bins weigh between 350 to 400 pounds each when they are filled with municipal solid waste. That means, you are paying for a service to dump 40,000 pounds or almost 20 tons of waste per year. That is a tremendous amount of waste, which probably no single household accumulates per year. With this current system, there are no incentives to reduce your waste. One hauler offers flexible bin pickups, but that is only a partial solution.
The percentage of waste that NEEDS to go to the landfill is really around 20% of the total waste stream. If residents are presented with an option to bring their waste down and only pay for the amount of the waste they dump, they will participate. Residents could see over $150 in savings per year if they become good at separating their own waste.
When residents come down to the recycling and disposal center they will be greeted with a wider variety of recycling options than what the waste haulers offer. We will have a metal bin, C&D (construction & demolition debris), bottles/cans, food waste, yard waste, and more to come. By financially incentivizing waste diversion, we can begin to understand what our waste needs actually are. We do not need to dump 20 tons of waste per household and pay $300 per year. We can dump less and pay much less.
Currently, residents are allowed to bring their yard waste and their food scraps to 41 Doran Ave., and we want to allow them to bring recyclables and landfill waste as well. None of this waste will stay at the facility; it will all be source separated by residents and then sent off to local recyclers, handled in the vermicomposting facility, or — the smallest portion — sent to the landfill. If all of these waste diversion options are available, with financial incentives, it will increase the public’s participation in landfill diversion, while also offering a pathway for saving over $150 per household per year. This will lead to a smaller amount of overall waste going to the landfill, because there will be so many options for diversion. Additionally, a reduction of overall waste going to the landfill will lead to a massive reduction of large trash trucks on our city streets.
There also are opportunities for community collaboration with this service. Neighbors can share the chore of bringing waste to 41 Doran Ave. and will be able to share memberships. These types of collaborations can lead to even more financial savings along with more community engagement.
If you support this, please reach out to your City Council member or send me an email at jacob@closedloopsys.com