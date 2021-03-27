Town of Geneva Climate Smart Coordinator Jacob Fox answers your questions about recycling, composting, lawn care, etc.
Today’s question: What is “Carbon Farming” all about?
Over the past two years, through my work with the Town of Geneva, we have been discussing the concept of “Carbon Farming” and PES (payment for ecosystem services) programs.
These programs are structured to pay farmers for their improvements in soil health and ecosystem value. It means a farmer could get paid for improving the water holding capacity of the soil, installing buffer strips, planting trees, using compost, building a farm pond, planting pollinator strips, and many more practices that can benefit our local ecosystem.
The idea behind the program is that we have problems as a society maintaining and protecting our natural resources. Usually, we wait until something is polluted, then we clean it up. However, it’s not always so easy to clean up pollution. A PES program structured around paying farmers for their improvements to land will help to solve a great deal of our pollution problems.
Some of these problems include, soil erosion, loss of biodiversity, soil compaction, nutrient loading of lakes, contamination from roads, and many more. Farmers are currently compensated if they grow certain crops but they are not compensated for their ecosystem services. Farmers have access to USDA (U.S. Department of Agriculture) and NRCS (National Resource Conservation Society) funds, which are usually 1-3 year payments to install a practice. These programs are administered through Soil and Water districts usually and have been so important for preserving our natural resources. However, these programs are voluntary and oftentimes the benefits can be reversed in a few years if the farmer takes out a practice or if the farm gets sold to someone else.
On March 31 at 3 p.m. I am hosting, with Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association, a symposium to discuss the concept of Carbon Farming and PES programs. We will hear from Rebekah Carlson, who works at NORI, a national carbon market that is currently paying farmers for their carbon sequestration. We also will hear from Matt Sheffer, who represents Hudson Carbon, a Hudson Valley-based organization that has been working on a carbon farming program for the last few years. The presentation portion will last an hour with 30 minutes for Q&A at the end. Any farmers in the Seneca-Keuka Watershed who participate in the event and fill out a survey will get a $20 payment. The event is open to anyone who registers. Please register at https://senecalake.org/Events.