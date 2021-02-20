Jacob Fox is a Geneva city resident. He works with the Town of Geneva as a Climate Smart Coordinator, to help the town reduce waste, improve stormwater infrastructure, reduce energy usage, and more “climate smart topics.” He also is CEO of Closed Loop Systems LLC, which will operate the City of Geneva Resource Recovery Park. Closed Loop Systems, based in Geneva, designs and operates facilities for municipal, agricultural, industrial, and institutional clients. His Climate Smart column runs the third Saturday of every month. With a question or topic for Fox, contact him at foxjacob@me.com.