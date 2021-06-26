Town of Geneva Climate Smart Coordinator Jacob Fox answers your questions about recycling, composting, lawn care, etc.
• • •
Today’s question: Why should I compost my biodegradable waste?
This is probably the most common question I get, and I wanted to use my column this month to highlight some key reasons for composting biodegradable waste.
There are a few main reasons why composting is important.
1. Biodegradable waste is the main culprit for landfill emissions (smells).
We are all too familiar with the rotten egg smells coming from the landfills. There are smell hotlines and a website, itstinks.org, that shows an interactive map where smell complaints are coming from around Finger Lakes Landfills. These smells are filled with methane and fugitive emissions from the landfills. Unfortunately, these emissions often contain PM 2.5 and PM 10, which are very bad for local air quality. Our local Ontario County Landfill emits over 20 tons of PM 2.5 from the landfill itself, and about 8 tons per year of PM 2.5 from trucking. I urge anyone reading this to learn about PM 2.5 and PM 10 and why we don’t want it in our air.
2. We have degraded over 50% of our topsoil, and composting biodegradable waste is our best chance at replenishing our lost topsoil.
We are all aware of this lost topsoil, but it shows itself in many different ways. When you see muddy rivers and cloudy lakes near the mouth of a stream, that is eroded topsoil. You notice the effects of lost topsoil when you see heavier stormwater flows than previous years.
Farmers might be some of the only ones in our community that truly understand topsoil loss because their livelihoods depend on the health of that topsoil. There is a quote that I have heard attributed to Paul Harvey, the great radio host, “Despite all our accomplishments, we owe our existence to a six-inch layer of topsoil and the fact it rains.” Now imagine that we have already eroded or degraded at least 3 inches of that topsoil.
The great thing is that nature has already figured this problem out. For thousands of years, various microbes of the “Soil Food Web” have been breaking down biodegradable waste and making it into topsoil. However, these microbes are not present in landfills. Composting is just a process that utilizes the microbes of the Soil Food Web to break down biodegradable waste into rich dark topsoil. It seems funny to say “We need this organic waste to replenish the soil” but it is true, and we shouldn’t waste it in landfills.
3. It will lower your waste handling costs.
Biodegradable waste is at least 50% of the municipal waste stream. That means that likely half your monthly garbage can be composted. That ends up being at least $100 per year in organic waste costs. At the new Geneva Resource Recovery Park that I operate at 41 Doran Ave., we charge $15 per year for organic waste drop-off. Many folks compost at home in their backyards for free. These are just residential numbers; there are restaurants, offices, and institutions in Geneva who are spending hundreds to thousands of dollars on biodegradable waste disposal annually. Please reach out to me at jacob@closedloopsys.com if you have questions or concerns about how to separate your biodegradable waste or how to get it picked up.
I wanted to highlight 3 main reasons why composting is important, but here are a few OTHER honorable mentions:
• Your garbage is not as smelly or wet;
• Proper bio-waste separation can reduce critter problems with garbage cans;
• Your garbage is not as heavy since food waste is mostly water;
• Garbage disposals can create problems for the municipal sewer system.