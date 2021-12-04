GENEVA — Whatever body of water near which residents of the Finger Lakes call home carries vital importance to the everyday lives of those living around and on them — as well as the people who rely on the entire watershed of any of the Finger Lakes in their everyday lives.
With a vast quantity of farms and vineyards around each of the lakes, constant water sampling and testing of the lakes and creeks is crucial to ensuring the quality remains high.
The Finger Lakes Institute at Hobart and William Smith Colleges is dedicated to the promotion of environmental research and education about the Finger Lakes and surrounding environments. In collaboration with regional environmental partners and state and local government offices, the institute fosters environmentally sound development practices throughout the region, and disseminates accumulated knowledge to the public.
Bill Ebert is one of the many volunteers working for FLI. Part of his work on Cayuga Lake is focused on testing nutrient levels in the creeks surrounding the longest Finger Lake, as well as testing for harmful algal blooms.
Ebert lives on the lake and said one of his most important reasons for volunteering is simple.
“I live on the lake and the lake’s health is very important to me,” he said.
Ebert and FLI’s groundwork in collecting and testing water samples helps to identify potential problems the lake will encounter in the near or distant future.
In addition, Ebert has volunteered with other programs involving lake health.
“The first one was with Cayuga Lake Watershed Network,” Ebert said. “They oversee and do things with the whole watershed.”
Ebert is on the Board of Directors of the Cayuga Lake Watershed Network, and is Chair of the Water Quality Committee.
The Cayuga Lake Watershed Network identifies potential threats to the lake and its surrounding watershed and keeps people updated via their newsletter, website and programs.
Ebert was the 2019 recipient of the David Morehouse Award for his contributions to protect the water resources across the watershed of Cayuga Lake.
While conducting water testing and sampling for the Cayuga Lake Watershed Network, Ebert met the current director of the FLI, Lisa Cleckner, and became involved in sampling different creeks around Cayuga Lake.
“We sampled some creeks here: Red Creek, Burrough’s Creek and a couple that flow into the Cayuga Marsh,” Ebert said.
After working with Cleckner to sample various creeks in Cayuga’s watershed, Ebert became involved with the FLI this past summer — and he continues his volunteer work on Cayuga Lake, as well as its watershed network.
“You get to interact with a lot of people that are really very interested in caring for the lake,” Ebert said. “It’s an interesting activity. We get to see the results of the sampling and we become more knowledgeable of the problems that might be facing the lake today and in the future.”