CANANDAIGUA — The state Department of Environmental Conservation has cited Ontario County and Casella Waste Services for a recent air sample that showed the standard level for hydrogen sulfide was exceeded at the Ontario County Landfill.
The sample obtained by DEC officials July 12 was collected every minute over an hour-long period and resulted in an average concentration of hydrogen sulfide of 17 parts per billion, which exceeded the standard level of 10 ppb.
The citation, a Notice of Violation, was discussed by the Board of Supervisors Planning & Environmental Quality Committee Monday.
Carla Jordan, county Director of Solid Waste and Sustainability, said she conferred with the Geneva District Office of the state Health Department and was told the hydrogen sulfide at 17 ppb “does not pose a public health threat.”
According to a fact sheet distributed to committee members and the news media, the DEC did the air sampling as part of its review of the landfill’s Title V air quality permit renewal package. Four separate sampling events were done at the town of Seneca landfill on four days and at varying times to determine site compliance with hydrogen sulfide emission standards.
After analyzing the July 12 sample, the DEC issued the Notice of Violation on July 18.
The committee also was told that Casella began sampling for hydrogen sulfide emissions around the perimeter of the 389-acre landfill three times a day at DEC’s request. Casella will continue that monitoring and report the results to the DEC and the county.
Jordan said Casella has submitted a proposed hydrogen sulfide and sampling monitoring plan. It must be approved by the DEC before it can be implemented.
“In addition to the current ambient air sampling Casella is conducting, the monitoring plan includes continuous monitoring of one sample obtained every 10 minutes, 24 hours a day, seven days a week for 90 days, at four locations along the landfill perimeter,” Jordan said. “That time period can and likely will be extended.”
The committee was told that the county continues to use SCS Engineers as consultants to review work performed by Casella, the DEC and their respective engineering consultants.
Committee Chairwoman Kristine Singer, R-Canadice, called for an executive session during the meeting to “consult with legal counsel.” After nearly an hour, the meeting returned to open session and the odor violation was discussed.
“I’m glad the DEC found it, but I’m not sure 90 days of sampling is enough,” said committee member Drew Wickham, R-Seneca. “People in my town wonder if the odors affect their health and they want some certainty that it’s safe. I’m thinking more of permanent sampling, especially at the perimeter area.”
“We want that same thing. If anything, we would also exceed the 90 days. We want to comply,” said Russ Anderson, compliance director for Casella.
County Administrator Mary Krause said the county would consider beefing up its contract for consulting services with SCS Engineers to keep on top of the odor situation.
In other action, the committee voted 7-0 to authorize a site access agreement with 2240 North Forest Road LLC, the reputed owner of the former Labelon manufacturing plant at 10 Chapin St., Canandaigua. The owners are undertaking a DEC-approved environmental remediation project to prepare the site for a new use. In the process of obtaining an environmental easement, it was revealed that the county may have a claim to part of the abandoned site.
In case the claim is legitimate, the committee approved the site access agreement to allow remediation work to continue. The motion will now go to the full board for final approval Aug. 8.
The committee also voted to accept an easement from David Genecco for a trail and water quality, flood resiliency and habitat improvement project at Finger Lakes Community College.
