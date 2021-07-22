TYRE — Local electronics recycler Sunnking is partnering with del Lago Resort & Casino to host a free electronics recycling collection event on July 31.
The no-cost e-Recycling Collection will be held at del Lago on Route 414 from 8:30 a.m. to noon.
Registration is required at Sunnking.com/events for residents to take advantage of the free collection; registration closes at 4 p.m. the day prior or when the event is fully booked. Other area e-recycling services often charge up to $75 per device in recycling fees.
Registration can be accomplished online at sunnking.com/events or use Sunnking’s drop-off site locator at sunnking.com/dropoff.
Acceptable items for recycle: computers and accessories, including desktop and laptops, monitors, mice, keyboards, printers, gaming devices, scanners, printers, televisons (flat screen and CRT), GPS units, power tools, microwaves, toasters, cameras, and cable boxes.
Some unacceptable materials include smoke detectors/carbon monoxide detectors, gas powered equipment, CDs, DVDs, VHS tapes, and cassette tapes, large appliances and light bulbs.
For a complete listing, go to www.sunnking.com/acceptable-materials.
Sunnking collects an average of 100 tons of electronics per event.
Health and safety procedures remain in place to ensure a safe environment, including timed appointments, no-contact device removal, and dedicated drive-through lanes.