ITHACA — Community Science Institute, an environmental non-profit based in the Cayuga Lake Watershed with a focus on stream and lake water quality, is once again leading the Cayuga Lake Harmful Algal Bloom Monitoring Program.
The program involves a network of volunteers throughout the watershed. Some volunteers conduct weekly surveys of portions of Cayuga Lake’s shoreline and report back about when and where HABs occur. If they see a HAB, they collect a sample, and a “Pony Express” of other volunteers transports it to Community Science Institute’s lab, where it is determined what species are present, how dense they are, and their toxin level. It’s similar to the Seneca Lake program run by Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association.
The goal of the Cayuga Lake program is to disseminate public health information about HABs as quickly as possible and to collect novel data on HAB characteristics for the sake of research.
Anyone curious about where blooms currently appear on Cayuga Lake can find out more on the CSI web page.
Anyone who would like to join the efforts to monitor HABs and inform their communities can email info@communityscience.org or visit www.communityscience.org/volunteer-with-us/.