CANANDAIGUA — State law prohibits the disposal of used tires, including agricultural equipment tires, in any state-permitted landfill in the Department of Environmental Conservation’s 11-county Region 8, which includes Ontario County.
The county’s agricultural community, especially the concentrated animal feeding operations — or CAFOs — generates a large volume of waste tires that cannot be landfilled. There is administrative and financial assistance available to farmers to comply with state law regarding proper disposal of used tires.
The county has contracted with the Ontario County Soil & Water Conservation District to dispose of those car and truck tires used at CAFOs. They make arrangement to take them to a tire-shredding facility at Seneca Meadows Landfill in Seneca Falls that breaks them into small pieces of rubber for use as landfill liner material.
That contract expires Dec. 31 and the Board of Supervisors Planning & Environmental Quality Committee will meet Monday to consider approval of a no-cost time extension of that contract for another year or until Dec. 31, 2020.
If approved by the committee, the motion will go to the full board for a final vote.
Money remains in the contracted budget amount to allow the contract to be extended another year without an additional charge to the county.
In other agenda items, the committee will:
• Receive an update on activities and operations at the Ontario County Landfill from representatives of Casella Waste Systems, operator of the landfill.
• Authorize a contract with Fairweather Consulting of New Paltz for the fourth updating of the county’s 1997 economic development strategic plan. Fairweather prepared the original plan and updated it in 2004, 2010 and 2016. The newest update will cost the county $40,000, which is within the Office of Economic Development budget.
If approved, the motion will go to the full board for a final vote. The new contract would be for Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2020.
• Consider a motion authorizing a no-cost time extension of a contract with Fisher Associates of Rochester for consulting services for hazardous material testing of county-owned buildings. The contract, which expires Dec. 31, would be extended for all of 2020.