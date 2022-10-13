GENEVA — If you see pink and orange flags and new plants at the city’s Lakefront Park, you are noticing the work of a collaboration between the city’s Green Committee, BluePrint Geneva’s Summer Youth Employment Program, and another local non-profit, Geneva Community Projects.
The work came to fruition Oct. 1 when more than 130 new plants were put in the ground at the city’s lakefront park. The flags mark the new plantings.
The project began in July and involved high school students Luis Alvarez, Doly Dejesus Melendez, Germaine Bowles, and Ezekiel Streeter, participants in Blueprint Geneva’s Summer Youth Employment Program that is funded by the Ontario Workforce Development Office. Working under the supervision of a William Smith intern, Maeve Reilly, and two Americorps employees, William Smith students Katarina Yacoub and Seneca Blakely-Armitage, the group joined the Green Committee’s Weeding Wednesdays program. They pulled weeds at the lakefront park from July to the end of August. They also met on Fridays at the city’s public library, where they selected and designed plantings for sites at the park where new plants were needed.
Using $1,000 donated to BluePrint from Geneva Community Projects, their plant order was submitted in August, the plants arrived in September, and they were planted by a crew of local volunteers that included Jennifer Morris, Lindsay Ruth, Marcia Cullen, HWS students James Anderson and Reilly, Kathryn Slining-Haynes, Nina McCarthy, Jim Norwalk (chair of the city’s Tree Committee), Rick Hoyt, and Green Committee members Pat Wallace and Anne Hoyt, working under the supervision of Daisy Hoyt, from the landscape design firm Studio Ila.
The new plantings primarily replace plants that have been lost in the years since the park was built in 2015. The plantings include more than a dozen shrubs, grasses, and perennials. The bed by the iHeartNY sign was redesigned with more colorful plantings, and the shade structure planters — never included in the park’s original design — were given a mix of native and non-native perennials. All plants are compatible with the park’s original design and were selected for their hardiness and ability to withstand the harsh conditions of a lakefront park with exposure to extreme temperatures, sun, wind, and drought.
In addition, the Summer Youth Program group also took photos of and identified the weeds they pulled, using SEEK, a National Geographic/University of California app. From this, they developed a Weeding Guide for the Lakefront Park. The guide lists weeds from High to Low priority and includes identifying characteristics, photos, and tips for removing them. The guide is currently being edited. Limited print editions will be available through BluePrint, and it will be posted on the city’s website on the Green Committee page.