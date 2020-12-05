SODUS POINT — Construction has begun on a $7.58 million Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative project in the Village of Sodus Point that will protect public areas, businesses, and homes along Wickham Boulevard and Greig Street from lakeshore flooding.
The groundbreaking comes as a separate $310,000 project to install a dune system with vegetative stabilization at Sodus Point Beach to reduce flooding and improve the recreational and aesthetic values of the beach and surrounding areas. The stabilization of the sand used to build the dunes was achieved with the help of dozens of volunteers that helped plant more than 10,000 grasses.
“I am excited to see the storm water project get started,” said Sodus Point Mayor Dave McDowell. “Since 2017, residents and businesses in Sodus Point have been dealing with the uncertainty of unprecedented flooding. Losses have been in the millions of dollars. This project will alleviate flooding concerns and restore our local economy while concurrently implementing pedestrian improvements that will enhance the safety and appearance of our community.”
In announcing the groundbreaking, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said, “Over the past several years, flooding on Lake Ontario devastated the infrastructure and economies of numerous communities throughout Upstate New York. However, now thanks to the state’s historic REDI initiative, villages like Sodus Point are beginning to build back better.”
Cuomo said a goal of the project is getting Sodus Point’s tourism industry to “thrive once again.”
The project, which will be done by the Village of Sodus Point with oversight by the Department of State, includes flood mitigation and water quality protection measures including:
• Replacing and adding storm sewers throughout the area that will convey flood and storm water to existing and proposed outlets and provide gate valves on all storm water outlets.
• Installing a seawall to help protect the area from flooding and erosion.
The project also integrates public access and recreation improvements such as:
A multi-purpose conceptual design for the shoreline stabilization measures including a bench sitting area along the road for recreational opportunities; and installing new pavements, gutters, curbs, sidewalks to serve as a pedestrian link between the businesses and residential areas.
The Department of State has also been working with the Village of Sodus Point to address the loss of beachfront from erosion and flooding by building a protective dune system.
Sen. Pam Helming, R-54 of Canandaigua, said, “Through the Lake Ontario Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative, New York State has made a significant investment in the strength and future of our shoreline communities. Today’s groundbreaking paves the way toward a more secure infrastructure and the protection of businesses, homes, and the treasured natural resources in this area of Sodus Point.”
Assemblyman Brian Manktelow, R-130 of Lyons, called it “great news,” adding that “when the improvements are finished, public and private areas on either side of Grieg Street will be better protected from flooding. This is just a great project all around for everyone: residents, businesses and the environment.”