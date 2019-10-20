Hi! I’m Kristen Moore, the Audubon educator working out of the Seneca Meadows Education Center and Wetlands Preserve. Delivering a variety of programming and education is a joy for me.
Milkweed and Monarch butterflies were my favorite topics of discussion this summer. In July, we raised rare white Monarch butterflies. Then before fall mowing began, I saved six Monarch caterpillars who were released after maturing in nurseries. Raising butterflies is captivating! Each year it is so fun to discuss with others, as we observe and learn about Monarch butterflies’ incredible metamorphosis.
As the weather cools and the Monarchs migrate to Mexico, we begin to proudly announce other events.
On Oct. 5 we built cedar bluebird boxes. Today, on Oct. 20, Jean Soprano of Kindred Kingdoms Wildlife Rehabilitation Inc. will speak and present their birds of prey. Jean and Len founded Kindred Kingdoms, a non-profit organization, in 1997 to help injured wildlife. Their care is focused upon birds of prey and black bears. Mrs. Soprano told me many animals required critical care this summer, including 13 black bear cubs. Twelve cubs were rehabilitated and released. A female cub who was admitted at 27 pounds with a fractured femur was transported to Cornell University where a team of orthopedic surgeons worked together to provide her care. Come to their presentation today at the Seneca Meadows Education Center to find out how the little cub healed and much more.
We’re also excited to partner with Bayview Wellness Center to provide Kids Yoga at our education center on Veterans Day, Nov. 11. Unique partnerships help us achieve our mission as we reach different audiences.
In December we will “Deck the Trees” when we make and hang birdseed ornaments in trees at local adult care facilities.
View event listings at senecameadows.com or on Facebook @SenecaMeadowsEducationCenter. Explore our Facebook page to see information about wildlife at our preserve at 1712 Black Brook Road in Seneca Falls. Learn about innovations in sustainability, places to explore and tips for healthy living.
I can be found at events and in our education center at 1977 Route 414 in Seneca Falls each Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Stop in and view our exhibit room. Spend time with our vibrant mural of wildlife at the preserve or ask about upcoming events.
I hope you come to the Seneca Meadows Education Center and Wetlands Preserve for the variety of events we have planned for you.
Happy fall!