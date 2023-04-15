“History is the activist’s muse.”
— Harvard professor
John Stauffer
Our area has a long history as a hotbed of alternative, progressive thought that has led to some significant social change.
The trail the Haudenosaunee (Iroquois) blazed from Buffalo to the Hudson became the Erie Canal pathway and later NY Route 5 and US Route 20. Those corridors funneled thousands of adventurous and rebellious emigrants here seeking their fortunes. The Finger Lakes area is known as the “Burned Over District” not because of the earlier scorched earth campaign of Gen. John Sullivan against the Haudenosaunee but because of the preponderance of radical, fervent thinking, and the passion of public preachers who routinely assembled throngs for Revival church meetings. Travelers intent on settling the frontier were attracted to the area’s natural beauty and bounty. They continued to question authority and challenge the status quo, while passionately affirming their rights as people in Place.
This is also the birthplace of women’s rights. The suffrage triumvirate of Anthony, Stanton, and Gage were influenced by the matrilineal society of the Haudenosaunee. Matilda Jocelyn Gage was so familiar with, and respectful of, that matriarchy that she was made a Wolf Clan Mother of the Mohawk Nation. Central NY was indispensable in the abolition of slavery with dozens of underground railroad stops on the way to Canada. In Rochester, Frederick Douglass and Susan B. Anthony were early influences on the civil rights movement. Jemima Wilkinson, the Publick Universal Friend, sought religious freedom for a community she founded near Branchport. Joseph Smith founded the Mormon religion in Palmyra.
Is it any wonder then that this area would foment more passionate people with a politics of dissent and advocacy for social justice? Anti-war sentiments are a national issue, but in the 1970s, peace and justice organizations were active in Syracuse, Rochester, and Buffalo. In the 1980s, the Seneca Women’s Encampment for a Future of Peace and Justice assembled in Romulus to protest the deployment of nuclear weapons from the nearby Seneca Army Depot. Through its five-year existence the women’s encampment made principled philosophical statements supporting anti-nuclear education and the connections between eco-feminism, nonviolence, the need for civil disobedience, and ideas of permaculture and sustainability.
More recently, two groups of local activists — We Are Seneca Lake and Gas Free Seneca — have routinely risked arrest in a three-year campaign of civil disobedience to create a crisis of awareness around the storage of fracked gas and the gas infrastructure buildout on Seneca Lake.
Currently, in the midst of climate change concerns, a defunct coal-burning power plant has built its own gas line to supply power to a fledgling industry called blockchain technology, also known as cryptocurrency mining. Concurrent with cryptocurrency challenges that require ever-increasing amounts of energy (yielding ever-increasing amounts of greenhouse gas), is the state’s largest landfill in the town of Seneca Falls, the birthplace of Women’s Rights. Seneca Meadows, Inc. (SMI) accepts 6,000 tons of garbage from five states in the northeast, one-fourth of it from New York City, and produces 200,000 gallons of groundwater-contaminating, forever-chemical (PFAS) laden leachate per day. SMI was originally required to stop receiving waste and halt operations by Dec. 31, 2025. However, Waste Connections, the Texas-based parent company of SMI, spent around $200,000 in 2021 promoting pro-landfill candidates who won seats in town board and county races and are now supporting the Valley Infill, SMI’s planned expansion, which would keep the landfill operating through 2040 with allowable dumping on the Valley Infill (the former toxic Tantalo superfund site), rising another 70 feet into the viewscape. Even with the planned closure in 2025, the mountain of garbage promises years of problems and remediation that could take generations to mitigate.
SMI is three miles from every school in Seneca Falls and Waterloo, potentially exposing students to airborne particulates and unseen gasses known to contribute to respiratory illness. The landfill emits nearly a million tons of landfill gases annually, and cannot process all of the methane that is generated, leading to almost a billion cubic feet per year burned in five flares. Diesel from the hundreds of thousands of garbage trucks entering the landfill also exacerbate climate change and cause respiratory issues, damage our rural roads, and cause smelly, ugly eyesores.
SMI is harming the Finger Lakes’ natural resources that have the region being under consideration for a National Heritage Area Designation, and which the $3 billion, 60,000-employee wine and agritourism economy relies upon. The odor from the landfill can be smelled by residents and tourists from miles away.
SMI’s expansion also is at odds with the overwhelmingly popular amendment to the New York state constitution passed last year, which guarantees every New Yorker the right to clean air, clean water, and a healthful environment.
Gas Free Seneca became Seneca Lake Guardian — A Waterkeeper Affiliate at the invitation of the Waterkeeper Organization when it became clear that threats to the Seneca Lake environment were becoming an ongoing challenge, and that a void existed for Finger Lakes waterkeepers. On Earth Day, Saturday, April 22, Seneca Lake Guardian will host a large rally with major news outlets in attendance. The public is strongly encouraged to attend and show support, and passion, for clean air and clean water, and a rural way of life that showcases ecotourism and sustainable agriculture. The rally will last approximately one hour, starting at 11 a.m. at Waterloo Container, 2311 Route 414, Waterloo with music by local favorites Annie Burns, Doug Robinson and Harry Aceto.