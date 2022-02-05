Humans may be ancestrally drawn to savannah-like grasslands punctuated by trees and shrubs. In a twist on the question of exactly who is controlling whom, essayist Michael Pollan suggests the lawn is reaping the benefits. We spend $40 billion a year and countless hours to nourish it with food and water, kill its enemies and interlopers, trim it and keep it in such tiptop shape that it covers a sizable portion of the land area in the U.S. and 11% of New York state.
In exchange, we are comforted by its aspect and can wiggle our toes in it on a hot summer day. It also filters and purifies water, sequesters carbon, reduces fire hazards, and provides recreational space, among other things. But how to achieve that perfect lawn and what “perfect” means are significant questions. We might think about how we answer those questions as — snowbound and dreaming of warmer days — we peruse garden catalogs and lawncare contracts.
The most important question may be do we want a lawn that is safe? That would be for our children and pets because whatever goes into your yard gets tracked inside; safe for birds since the EPA reports that lawncare chemicals are the single greatest cause of wildlife poisoning; safe for bees and other pollinators since how you grow your grass affects them; safe for the watershed since lawncare products are significant pollutants; safe for air quality since a two-cycle lawnmower running for an hour produces the same exhaust as a 350-mile car ride.
Consider the lawn you want. Must it be a flawless green carpet and if so, for whom? Multiple research studies that looked at homeowners’ decision-making regarding lawn maintenance concluded that peer pressure is the determining factor in how we maintain our lawns. You are an influencer.
Your first step would be to consult the experts at the Cornell Turfgrass Program (https://turf.cals.cornell.edu/lawn/) and the Integrated Pest Management Program (IPM) lawn blog (https://blogs.cornell.edu/nysipm?s=lawn). IPM involves four steps: setting action “thresholds” defining at what point you take action against a pest or an environmental condition; ongoing monitoring to identify issues and pinpoint the cause; preventing issues; and addressing issues with the least risky controls first.
Some local lawncare specialists advertise themselves as following IPM protocols and some even offer “pollinator-friendly” packages that presumably follow IPM approaches. Following IPM guidelines means soil testing to determine your lawn’s needs, spot applications of pest controls rather than whole yard applications, fertilizing only when your lawn needs it, the use of “slow-release” or “natural” products, and applications only when rain is not expected for 24 hours.
Other recommendations include:
• Sharpen lawnmower blades at the beginning of the season and after every 12 hours of use.
• Cut tall and with a mulching lawnmower. Longer top growth means deeper roots, fewer weeds, and more drought resistance. Let grass clippings stay. They can reduce the amount of fertilizer your lawn will need by as much as 25 percent.
• Postpone that first mowing. Let it grow in May. Your lawn will be healthier later on.
• Don’t be in a rush for spring cleanup. Many beneficial insects over-winter in the debris in your flower beds.
• Only plant grass where needed to walk or play on or for a visual accent.
• Plant short, slow-growing native grasses such as Pennsylvania sedge that are drought- and pest-resistant and require less mowing.
• Plant native trees and shrubs instead of grass to attract birds and beneficial bugs.
You and your lawn can work together to make it less time-consuming, less expensive, healthier, better for the environment, and more beautiful.