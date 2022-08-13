Citizens Climate logo

Those hoping to preserve a livable world for ourselves, our children and our grandchildren can find much to celebrate in the climate provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act recently passed in the U.S. Senate. The bill, now awaiting passage in the House, contains a huge investment — $369 billion — in low-carbon technologies and is expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 40% below 2005 levels by 2030.

Madeleine Para is executive director of Citizens’ Climate Lobby. Alice Shoemaker is a CCL volunteer, NY Southern Tier and Finger Lakes Chapter, and a Yates County resident.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Recommended for you