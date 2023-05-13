It was supposed to have been a simple rally to celebrate Earth Day and to protest the extension of the Seneca Meadows Landfill, but somehow a simple protest morphed into a catered musical event. You see, someone decided that all of the people coming would be hungry and had to be fed, so the local farmers donated food. Raw food isn’t much fun, so Chef Peggy Aker, aka Macro Mama, decided that someone would have to cook it and that she would be that someone. And how can you have a rally with food but no music? Annie Burns decided that you couldn’t, so she and her group of musicians volunteered to entertain. And, this being the Finger Lakes, there was wine, donated by Hosmer Winery.
A rally to protest one of the worst things that exists in the Finger Lakes developed into a celebration of the best of the Finger Lakes. People that care about this unique place we call home came together to show their love of place and of each other. They came to call on the NY Department of Environmental Conservation and Gov. Kathy Hochul to share this love and close SMI in 2025 as scheduled, as agreed to.
The community overwhelmingly supports closing Seneca Meadows, but the landfill — already the state’s largest — has applied with the DEC to stay open through 2040 and expand another 47 acres. The DEC recently solicited comments from the public on the landfill’s proposed expansion. According to Owen Marshall, a data scientist and postdoctoral researcher at Cornell, only 0.4% of the comments were in favor of the landfill’s expansion. That’s just 2/475.
And it’s for good reason.
The landfill contaminates our drinking water with PFAS, toxic chemicals that build up in our bodies and the environment instead of breaking down. PFAS exposure is linked to harmful health impacts including cancer, liver damage, and decreased fertility. The landfill also burdens the community with odors, dust, and ash, truck traffic, and it emits climate destroying greenhouse gases. Meanwhile, less than 1% of trash in the landfill comes from Seneca County. We are being forced to deal with the environmental and health burdens of waste we did not create.
People of all backgrounds and ages were at the Waterloo Container property — toddlers, parents, and grandparents. A Trumansburg High School sophomore spoke against the dump. Town, city and state politicians were there as well. One came even though the dump isn’t in her district; she knows that everyone lives downstream. A cop even showed up and asked me what it was about. I told him and said, “There’s some great food here, go get yourself some.” His eyes lit up, but I think he passed on the offer. Said he just stopped by to see what was going on. Or maybe he finally realized that a bunch of people with signs on private property really wasn’t any of his business.
Some of us were by the side of the road with signs directing people to the rally, perhaps it caught his attention, maybe it was the people driving by tooting their horns in support. There was one guy in a big black Chevy truck that showed his non-support, I guess. He tried to roll some coal on me, but all that came out was a pitiful puff of black smoke.
I mention the horn blowing, the pathetic polluter, and the curious cop for a specific reason. I come from the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, where showing concern for your planet and neighbors and fighting for what is right is just about a criminal offense. Where we come from, the police will arrest you for blowing your horn in support of peaceful protesters. The state highway workers will mow down the signs on your lawn. The companies will hire locals to spew their propaganda. My wife and I had enough and recently moved to Geneva after searching for a place to live that wasn’t being sold off to international corporations by corrupt politicians and officials.
We thought we had found that place here in Geneva but then we learned about SMI and Greenidge and we nearly panicked. Thankfully, we called Yvonne Taylor of Seneca Lake Guardian to discuss the local situation. Yvonne told us what we already knew, but hadn’t accepted. She said, “Tim and Mary Ellen, there isn’t anywhere where this isn’t happening, but we are fighters. We’ve won before and we will win these battles too. Come on up and join us. We need you.”
And so we came. We came to a place that is unique, beautiful. A fruitful place where people from all walks of life freely gather without fear to defend their home. To you reading this, the next time you hear about a rally or a protest please join us. Ask yourself, is it worth gathering with like-minded people to preserve your piece of paradise? If your answer is yes I hope to meet you soon. If the answer is no, I implore you to go to the ER and have them check you for a pulse.