I feel I am uniquely capable to speak on behalf of a condition known as anosmia (lack of olfaction), and perhaps this temporary condition of mine could offer insight into the smells of the local dump(s) around where I live. Perhaps none other than the topic of odor can all persons appreciate, because it’s odor that defines some of either the best of the best or the worst of the worst, regarding feelings about the local landfill and depending upon who you ask.
I lost my sense of smell in 2007 due to a major concussion experienced during my part-time residency in Denver. It came back 100% by 2015. It was a gradual process. Certainly, I am happy to be able to be able to smell again, or am I? I ask that question especially with the presence of a rubbish wasteland nearby.
We must first understand how smell is related to memory and even our feelings. According to a Harvard Gazette article, published Feb. 27, 2020, “The Nose Knows” by Colleen Walsh, researcher Vankatesh Murthy states: “Smells are handled by the olfactory bulb, the structure in the front of the brain that sends information to the other areas of the body’s central command for further processing. Odors take a direct route to the limbic system, including the amygdala and the hippocampus, the regions related to emotion and memory. (“The olfactory signals very quickly get to the limbic system”, https://bit.ly/3qETiCj.
If I go outside and smell the air now, I can smell the landfill in Ontario County. I live in the City of Canandaigua. I can smell it in Geneva the same as in Main Street in downtown Canandaigua, where I live. If I hop in my car and drive to Geneva, the odor begins to become intensified by the time I reach the hamlet of Flint or Seneca Castle, depending on which route I take. But there really are no other alternative routes around the dump between Geneva and Canandaigua to not pick up a whiff, unless one wants to travel an extra five miles or more around it going further north or south.
I smell the ambiance of the dump, and unpleasant aromas of food waste, rotting diapers, feces, most likely much underutilized yard waste that’s not collected, but as waste. Yard waste that is rich in bio nutrients could have been repurposed. But, I’m sure I’m smelling mostly poop. Some of this bodily waste might have been classified as a biohazard especially if it had come from a hospital. But diaper waste really isn’t regulated — so I’m told. When I get this close to the dump I wish I were back in 2007, fully anosmic again. That is, I wish I could turn off my sense of olfaction. I wish I could flip a switch and not be able to smell anything unpleasant.
If we were to define the odor, in gradients, since the inception of the Ontario County Landfill, the levels most certainly must be in relation to the exponential growth and volume of solid waste storage. If we were to say how much it stinks now, we must ask ourselves how much more will it stink in the future? Only a year ago the odor was tolerable to me, and was not as constant. Today, it is intolerable and quite constant. What, then, will the future smell like? How far will it reach?
Our memory of place, as per the Harvard study, has now branded the spaces situated in the center of Ontario County as this hellish concoction of foul, odorous biochemical elements so much that the entire 10-mile radius is nothing more than a gaseous maelstrom against a bucolic backdrop. It’s nice to look at the farms and rolling fields, just don’t breathe it in become you will become nauseous. Am I being overly dramatic? It’s a premonition I suppose. I insist, it must be looked at more closely by the county supervisors. There should be no excuses as to how far the smells are reaching. But again, there are really no alternative routes around the trajectories of funk.
My memory of a non-odorous experience are fading. I may just have to don a gas mask in the future, even with the windows closed in my car.
Anyone traveling near the landfill, upon smelling the stench of Ontario County’s contribution to society somehow must be swayed emotionally by the foul air. I can’t imagine the emotional response to be a positive one.
People I’ve been with, nearby the dump, have immediately responded to the landfill, with anger usually.