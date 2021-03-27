Dresden, New York, makes my 26th address, and I finally love where I live. My dad, who was born, raised and is now buried in Penn Yan, often remarked that he grew up in God’s country, and it took me a while to appreciate his claim and realize these observations:
• This place is photogenic, as my accompanying photo attests.
• There is a creative vibe in these hills and a strong sense of entrepreneurship. Kudos to all those who are in the thick of this and please carry on. I support your efforts as much as I can.
• The change of seasons keeps us spry and happy.
• Fresh water, and lots of it. Can’t wait to explore some new waters with my kayaks.
• FLX is yet unspoiled by megamalls, massive boulevards and dense commercialism.
• I love the old barns that dot our landscape. As I wander, I am compelled to pull over and snap photos of these incredible aging-out structures. I marvel at how their character has been blown into contorted shapes by the winds of time, and I ponder their history. Perhaps a coffee table photo book expressing my own creativity is in the making.
• And before these barns and their adjacent farms were even thought of, I love the foundational base of the Iroquois Nation with their noble history as the original stewards of these sacred lands.
Indeed, people are what I love most here including a bevy of fun cousins and a wonderful assortment of engaged citizens — most with a cool cause. From wine makers to beer brewers, artists of all persuasions, teachers, healthcare professionals, farmers and the handy men and women who have helped me maintain my tiny paradise on Seneca Lake. I’ll highlight a few:
• The water system team I’ve come to rely on and adore with their dual yet very different expertise “above and below” the waterline.
• The Wood Doctor in Trumansburg is true to his trade, his word and his wood.
• The folks at Odd Jobs R Us for a multitude of handyman moments that saved the day.
• Premiere Properties provided valuable support as I rented my little house before COVID forced me toward an early retirement. My rental experience led to some fabulous stories in my “Memory Book,” including a couple who got engaged in my gazebo last summer. So — a toast to them and to our tourism trade. I like how this little goldmine keeps us collectively on our toes and best behavior.
• My new neighbors are a fantastic core of new camaraderie. I hope they never tire of my overflow of banana bread and cookies. I certainly will never tire of their kindness.
• Similarly, how about the Council of Churches in Penn Yan that team together to provide one of the finest second shops anywhere.
• I love the Mennonite community and their quiet yet powerful display of family, faith, tradition and the value of hard work and again entrepreneurship. I respect their business acumen and lifestyle choices and how it is woven into the region.
• Lastly, I love the intelligent debate I am witnessing over Greenidge, a business opportunity of an entirely different nature. This is democracy doing its messy work and I commend those at the front lines. I watch, learn and listen, and add my two cents as a “newbie,” probably bearing more the likes of President Lincoln than 1’s and 0’s.
Mining cryptocurrency is an odd industry in the midst of an agricultural and tourism community, but as a fan of adaptive reuse projects and new jobs, I’m delighted the old coal-fired energy plant has been converted to a second or third use. All adaptive reuse projects, however, must adhere to if not embrace today’s building codes and environmental standards. For a corporation to become a good neighbor takes time and a good set of listening ears to deploy the best possible public relations initiatives.
While Dresden is thankful for the contribution to the village’s fire department, let us not overlook obvious self-interest. Greenidge stands to benefit from this investment as much if not more than anyone. Expansion plans require the necessary infrastructure and the completion of a new environmental impact study. Shareholders’ interests should not outweigh the interests of your new neighbors who live, work and play here. As a “newbie” in town and a former PR professional, I humbly suggest the following:
— Everyone keep an open mind and be patient while the process plays out.
— Get all systems up to the proper grade before any expansion, remembering that DEC recommendations are the minimum. Like my banana bread to my new neighbors, it is not a bad thing to go over the minimum.
— Should not upgrades to the overall power grid that runs down Route 14 be part of this community conversation?
— It’s great to support the local paper with full-page ads, but watch the green-washing meter!
Greenidge:
— How about a public open house this summer to take away some of the mystery of bitcoin mining and build community camaraderie? Check out the Niagara Power Vista Visitors Center in Lewiston and see how it links and leverages the local power center with public interest, the tourism trade and educational opportunity.
— “Prioritize environmental stewardship” is the first bullet point on the “Our Approach” segment of www.atlasholdingsllc.com. Achieving this should draw on innovative thinking to balance opposing interests. How can you improve upon this pristine place that benefits all? Here’s one far-reaching idea. Let’s conduct a feasibility study to create the NYS Wine Line similar to the Napa Valley Wine Train that does a stellar job at capitalizing on the local hospitality industry. The Finger Lakes Railway, which runs along your property, might appreciate an influx of new money to help upgrade their infrastructure. Could bitcoin discover a new avenue that involves and supports locals? There are so many partnership opportunities here.
— To my environmental friends: I am grateful for your perseverance and preservation, yet I must disagree with the “We have nothing to gain” comment from your ad. New jobs featuring new specialties and expertise, the un-mothballing of an old plant, and the influx new revenue — even if strange and benefiting mostly outsiders — should be carefully considered while being ever watchful and protective of our natural resources.
— I live 1.2 miles from the plant. The noise pollution has been minimal so far, heard only at the quietest moments. Expansion plans must consider the experiences of Dresden villagers and Perry Point residents. At this point, I doubt the hum of the plant will impact Seneca Lake’s eastern shore residents.
I am deeply grateful for the wide welcome evidenced all around the FLX including the chance to share my thoughts and insight in our daily paper, which is another bonus and blessing within this community.