Imagine that you worked for a company that didn’t produce anything. A company whose sole function was to take garbage from Municipality A and dispose of it in Municipality B. Imagine now that your function as an employee of that company was to make this seem acceptable to the residents of Municipality B. To convince them to welcome that garbage. What kind of plan would you develop? How could you make accepting someone else’s garbage seem like a good idea?
If I were faced with that task, I would propose the following:
• Make cash payments to the municipality in question. Agree to terms and definitions that make it sound like the municipality is being reimbursed for its trouble. In truth, the plan is to make that municipality so dependent on the money that residents wouldn’t consider ending the agreement. Most important, the moment any action is considered that threatens your corporate livelihood, make it quite clear that residents are jeopardizing that revenue source, even while you continue to take in the garbage and reap the profits. Punish them if they dare step (think) out of line. It’s all about you.
• Take control of one of the dominant political parties. Position your employees so that they become the “movers and shakers” in that party. That way, you can choose candidates that will support the company’s existence. Better yet, advance your own landfill employees to be candidates. They’ll be motivated to protect their own jobs. Then, at election time, make exorbitant amounts of corporate money available to support the candidates who support the company line. Remember, it’s all about you.
• Make donations to local non-profits — but not quietly. You want as much “hoopla” as possible. No quiet philanthropy here. Make sure every contribution is accompanied by a press release and a “grip and grin” photo in the newspaper and online. Don’t forget … make sure the headline isn’t about the non-profit receiving the donation. The real news is about your company making the donation. Remember, it’s all about you.
• Fill the mailboxes of residents with slick mailings that tout those same donations. Make it sound like your company is solely responsible for charitable giving in the community. Make it crystal clear that no one could possibly pick up the slack if your contributions were ever to cease. The library, the community center, the Little League — only with your donation do they exist and thrive. Fill those same mailings with exaggerated and false claims that the municipal services we hold most dear are threatened without your help. The library, the community center, the police department are all in jeopardy without you there to rescue them. Remember, It’s all about you.
I imagine it is quite easy to see that I’m writing about Seneca Meadows. They dump more than 2 million tons of other people’s garbage on the town of Seneca Falls each year. On its own merit, no town in its right mind would accept that for an instant. However, with their survival plan in place, and a ruthless willingness to bend the truth and ignore the unpleasant, Seneca Meadows is once again attempting to convince residents to forget the disgusting and damaging nature of their business. Sticking to their plan, they tirelessly promote themselves as kindly forces for good in our community, all while being silent about the true nature of their business.
With closure of Seneca Meadows in 2025, Seneca Falls will not just survive. We will thrive. Yes, we will have to learn to live without the infusion of landfill revenue into our town’s annual spending plan. The town board is currently working on exactly that. Yes, local businesses and residents will have to step up to support our precious non-profits. We’re capable of doing that. Such giving goes on all the time already, just without the need for a press release and photo.
Seneca Falls must plan for a future that doesn’t rely on landfill revenue. We must reject the idea that being the garbage dump for the northeast is fine, as long as we’re paid enough to look the other way. Only then can we implement our plan for the future. Remember, it’s all about us.