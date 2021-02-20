Over the last several weeks, Greenidge Generation has been “greenwashing” its environmental record, publishing full-page ads, letters from supporters and to municipal governments. Some of them attack the environmental advocates who are working to inform the public, accusing them of spreading false information and being “from outside our community.” (I am not sure how Greenidge is defining “community,” but Greenidge suggested that I not be allowed into a Torrey Planning Board meeting because I was from Romulus.)
Does anyone actually believe that increasing the electricity needed to expand from 7,000 to 30,000 bitcoin “miners” will not require more natural gas, more cooling water, more discharge water, and create more air emissions and noise pollution? That is what they are saying, that all of this environmental demand and damage doesn’t count because it is within their DEC permit limits.
They say: “Greenidge is NOT discharging 108 degree water into Seneca Lake.”
It is true that Greenidge is not currently discharging 108 degree water into the Keuka Outlet, but their permit from DEC allows them to do so without a penalty. So, they could do it tomorrow.
They say: “The average temperature of the water we discharged from February 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020 was 65 degrees. The water was only 8.4 degrees warmer when it left Greenidge than it was at intake ... There was not one day where the average water temperature discharged was even 100 degrees.”
Keuka Outlet is a trout stream. The EPA and DEC regulations set the discharge temperature to trout streams at 70 degrees, year-round, to protect native fish, like trout. We have reviewed the monthly discharge reports from Greenidge and the temperatures are routinely over 70 degrees. In the summer, discharges are as high as 96.5 degrees.
They say: “The water was only 8.4 degrees warmer when it left Greenidge than it was at intake.”
The EPA and DEC regulations set the winter temperature increase at 5 degrees, so Greenidge is admitting it is in violation of the DEC and EPA regulations, if not its permit.
So, Greenidge is admitting that its discharge violates both the EPA and DEC regulations, which were set to protect the fish. And the plant has been in violation of the regulations since it restarted. How much more hot water will the expansion create?
Check out:
https://govt.westlaw.com/nycrr/Document/I4ed9042acd1711dda432a117e6e0f345?viewType=FullText&originationContext=documenttoc&transitionType=CategoryPageItem&contextData=(sc.Default)&bhcp=1.
They say: “Greenidge is already investing millions to protect the fish of Seneca Lake.”
Under the Clean Water Act, the “Best Technology Available” (BTA) to prevent fish from being sucked into the intake and killed is “closed cycle cooling.” Closed cycle cooling reduces water intake and discharge by 95-99%. Because Greenidge was going to be a peaker plant, operating only on demand from the grid, DEC determined it was too expensive to require closed cycle cooling and chose the less expensive alternative, variable speed pumps and wedgewire screens.
Would DEC have chosen that option if it had known that Greenidge was going to mine bitcoin worth between $275,000 and $310,000 a day? (Greenidge says it can mine 5.5 to 6.2 bitcoin a day. The rate today was $52,117.) Knowing how much the bitcoin is worth, is anyone impressed with Greenidge spending a couple days’ profit on the pumps and a couple weeks’ profit on the screens?
According to Greenidge’s 2017 SPDES Permit: “The cooling water intake structure lacks any fish protection technology, therefore the facility does not meet either the requirements of 6 NYCRR § 704.5 nor the requirements of the CWA § 316(b)Phase II Rule (40 CFR Parts 122 and 125).” So, the DEC agrees, until and unless the water intake screens are installed, Greenidge is not in compliance with the DEC regulations or the Clean Water Act.
We think facts matter too.
The public should know that, while Greenidge is operating within the permits issued by DEC in 2017, after Greenidge resumed operations, these limits do not reflect the requirements of either the DEC law or regulations or the Federal Clean Water Act.
DEC has refused to review these limits when Greenidge became a bitcoin mine. DEC has given Greenidge generous time to complete the thermal and pollution studies, and it will take years to implement corrective action.
In summary, just because actions are within DEC permit limits, it does not mean they don’t have environmental impacts. Despite Greenidge’s attempts to discredit hundreds of vocal concerned businesses, organizations and community members, who do you trust? A multi-million-dollar corporation making $1.5 million a week? Or your neighbors who have diligently researched the proposal and care about the health of their community? We have nothing to gain, and everything to protect.
We urge the Town of Torrey to pause long enough for adequate noise and water studies to be completed before making any decisions on the Greenidge expansion. It is well within the Town’s right to do so, despite any bullying and pressure from Greenidge Corporation to the contrary.