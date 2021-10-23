There ought to be a law guaranteeing every citizen of New York clean water, air and a healthy environment. We have an opportunity on Nov. 2 to do just that.
Proposition 2 states: “Each person shall have the right to clean air and water, and a healthful environment.”
This simply stated legislation would encourage sound environmental decision-making and help prevent harmful actions, such as releasing dangerous chemicals into our habitats. Sen. Pam Helming and 13 other state senators voted against this amendment with the notion that the language of the bill was vague and could lead to lawsuits and distrust.
In July 2021, the courts awarded the Village of Hoosick Falls $65.25 million for contaminating the water supply for drinking and cooking. The judges dismissed the appeal by Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics and Honeywell International which were charged as the sources of the contaminated water. No jail time for corporate criminals. The toxin found was PFOA (perfluorooctanoic acid). Do you trust corporations to do the right thing?
A polluter who poisons thousands of people will have a legal fund to hire enough lawyers to keep their corporate client out of jail. However, Sen. Rachel May says: “With this amendment, New York’s laws will come closer to asserting that essential duty to care for each other and our collective future.”
This amendment has self-executing provisions added to the bill of rights section of the constitution that recognizes and protects the rights of all people, including future generations, to pure water, clean air, and a stable climate. This amendment gives teeth for the defense of a healthy environment.
The historical context of this proposition began with Rachel Carson’s book “Silent Spring,” which chronicled the environmental destruction caused by the pesticide DDT. This led to landmark environmental laws such as the National Environmental Policy Act and the creation of the EPA in 1970.
Election Day is more than voting for candidates running for office. It is misleading to say it’s an “off election year” when there is no presidential or congressional race. The first Tuesday of November often has propositions and initiatives that are more important and far reaching than voting for a candidate for office.
A proposition is a means by which citizens can change the laws about how we govern ourselves. We can enact a law or hold a public vote in the legislature in what is called “a proposal.”
New York requires a simple majority vote (50%+1) in each legislative chamber during two successive legislative sessions with a state legislative election in between for constitutional amendments.
This year, there are five propositions in NYS on Election Day. If you want a law that effectively protects our well being, vote for Proposition 2 which is on the back of the ballot.
Until we treat Mother Earth as if our lives depended upon her, we need laws that will help protect us. When we understand that our DNA is connected to the DNA of all life on earth, we won’t need laws stating the obvious. Once we make this value a part of our everyday lives, we will act to protect the health and well being of all life around us. Vote for Proposition 2 on Nov. 2, as if your life and the lives of our children’s children depends upon it.