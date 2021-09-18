Almost every day I read one article or another in a newspaper about topics of interest to me — good government, natural disasters, foreign policy, COVID-19, climate change and environmental destruction and stewardship.
One of the thoughts that seems to emerge from all this information is that there are so many areas of the United States that are geographically in rougher shape than the upstate region of New York and, in particular, the Finger Lakes. I hesitate to say this, but for some reason, so far, the havoc that climate change and Trumpist ignorance have caused has not yet overwhelmed our region.
There are many environmental disasters ongoing and countless more in the making.
Of course, the aftereffects of Hurricane Ida that blew out of the Gulf and then proceeded to the East Coast and the greater metropolitan area of New York City were devastating. While I feel for the hundreds of thousands who were trapped and directly felt the effects of these storms, I also couldn’t help but feel lucky (and almost guilty) to have (so far) escaped such powerful devastation simply from the happenstance of location.
As of last week 2,300 square miles of California have burned, besting last year’s record. Ash from the fires has fallen as far away as Denver, and air quality over most of the west has been affected.
Four western states (Nevada, Arizona, California, Utah) and Mexico (over 40 million people and the west’s agricultural heartland) depend on the water reservoirs of Lake Mead and Powell. The New York Times reports that the last time Lake Mead was full was in 1983.
What a triple whammy! Droughts that make the ground cover bone dry, catch fire, and barely any water to put it out. All of this against a backdrop of COVID-19. Add to the impact on communities and daily living the effect on agriculture. The reports from state and research organizations indicates that the nation’s food supply next year may be significantly affected, perhaps permanently.
I tried to find some context for these fires that might make me feel better, but could not. California is roughly 164,000 square miles in size. How can only 1.4% of the land area of California burn and scatter ashes and smoke over thousands of miles (even to parts of the northeast) affecting air quality, crops and visibility. I am not comforted.
The EPA reports (AP, Aug. 1) there are approximately 3.2 million abandoned oil and gas wells in the U.S. It estimates that two-thirds of those wells are releasing methane (with 86 times more climate warming power of carbon dioxide) — as well as a toxic cocktail of carcinogens — into the environment.
So what can we do in the Finger Lakes beside be grateful for our relative distance from these disasters?
We have our own environmental challenges around here — landfills and their odors and accompanying truck traffic, bitcoin operators, leaching salt, farm runoff into Seneca Lake, and harmful algal blooms have become the new norm.
But, we also have a history of standing up to some of these forces — opposition to gas storage, garbage incinerators, and setting of landfill closure dates. In Seneca Falls, three brave Town Board councilors passed Local Law 3-2016, which sets a closure date for the Seneca Meadows landfill in 2025. Many local governments have passed resolutions against the bitcoin operation in Dresden and asked the state for a moratorium on these activities.
Nevertheless, we can still point to this region and look up to the sky and give thanks that things here are not as bad as elsewhere.
So what is my take on all these dire trends and catastrophic events? We have to raise our game here in the Finger Lakes. We have to show our gratitude for the geographical good fortune we have enjoyed so far compared to the rest of the country. Let us do this by continuing to show up to oppose the landfill and bitcoin bullying that is going on here. Let us rally and congregate and take the fight to these rogue operations and their “greenwash” publicity tactics and in many cases outright lies.
At the same time, let us all make some personal adjustments to our own use of natural resources that can make a small difference every day. Turn off our lights. Compost our food waste. Eat a little less red meat. Don’t idle automobile engines too long. And, teach our children that their future depends on our personal actions. Make environmental education a priority subject in our school science curriculums. Please don’t despair, be grateful and act!