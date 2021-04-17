It is an honor and a privilege to have a home on Seneca Lake in the Village of Dresden. My husband and I invested in land along Seneca Lake to enjoy its peaceful beauty, crystal blue waters, and vibrant agri-tourism community.
Growing up I’ve watched the now $3 billion Finger Lakes agri-tourism industry expand, providing 58,000 jobs. I agree with Donna Rae Sutherland’s March 27 Guest Appearance, “Sweet home in the FLX — And some thoughts on how to keep it that way,” in that Seneca Lake, the Keuka Outlet, this unique community and the views we enjoy are to be treasured and protected, as my photo from a recent evening illustrates. My viewpoint is slightly different, though. I believe that we do have everything to lose if Greenidge continues to build out its Bitcoin mining operations.
I kayak in Seneca Lake and the Outlet where Greenidge is permitted to discharge its hot water. This past summer, dipping a hand into what should have been cool water in the Outlet felt unnaturally hot.
The noise generated from the existing plant is disturbing the quiet with a hum that interferes with the songbirds and the gentle lapping of lake water on the shore. While an acoustical study was completed, Greenidge selected the acoustical company, and it didn’t include a widespread region, nor did it include measuring sound over Seneca Lake. While I was out walking Arrowhead Beach Road last weekend the hum was louder than I’ve heard it down that way.
Constant noise pollution harms the health of humans and wildlife. Right now the noise we hear is coming from the 7,900 bitcoin miners and any other additional plant noise. An expansion of the planned 22,100 more bitcoin mining machines installed in four new buildings will only make the noise worse, and in talking to individuals from Plattsburgh, N.Y., to Missoula, Montana, they stress that Bitcoin mining in their communities brings unbearable noise pollution. If we can no longer enjoy our once quiet lakeside property, it will have little value to us or future investors, which would be economically and emotionally devastating.
Our climate is changing — and not for the better — and we all have a responsibility to do everything we can to reduce the burning of fossil fuels in order to pass on a planet to future generations. Greenidge’s air emissions have increased since bitcoin mining operations started and in a recent article they indicated they want to expand to other undisclosed locations. A recent joint letter from Earthjustice and the Sierra Club to the DEC stated, “To put Greenidge’s emissions growth into context, 2020 air emissions data obtained pursuant to the Freedom of Information Law reveal that, in just one year CO2eq and NOx emissions from the facility increased ten-fold. Greenidge’s emissions of CO2eq went from 28,301 tons when bitcoin mining first began at the facility in January 2020 to 243,103 tons in December 2020 and NOx emissions jumped from 5.2 to 49.2 tons in that same period. That is despite the fact that in 2020, the plant only operated at 13% of its capacity.”
Agriculture is known to be harmed by these emissions, in particular grapes.
Seneca Lake is fragile and is at a tipping point. According to the Finger Lakes Institute, temperatures at the north end of the lake are rising every year. Seneca Lake takes 20 years to turn over. If Greenidge’s hot discharges push us over the top, experts say it could take hundreds of years for the lake to recover.
While there are many factors at play regarding the health of Seneca Lake, allowing a company to expand operations which would include an increase in the amount of heated water entering the Keuka Outlet is ill-advised. Heated water combined with runoff from our lands does not equal conditions for a healthier lake. So, let’s not add to the problems Seneca Lake is having.
Damage to Seneca Lake would mean that:
• Drinking water for 100,000 people is threatened. Expenses for municipalities to provide potable water would likely skyrocket.
• $3 billion annual revenue and 58,000 jobs from the agri-tourism industry could be lost.
• Property values will plummet and subsequently so would the tax bases around the lake that support schools, fire and police.
Greenidge has been allowed to operate under old regulations by the DEC since it was allowed to restart, and even without expansion, I believe that its operations are harming Seneca Lake, the Keuka Outlet, the aquatic life, and our community far more than current DEC regulations and laws would allow.
Completing a full Environmental Impact Statement prior to permitting this plant to restart under new ownership would have made so much sense and would have allowed current science to determine what was required for the power plant to reopen safely. We can’t change the past, but we can learn from it to improve our future.
I believe our local leaders want to do what will be best to help our community and our environment. Greenidge Generation LLC’s website says, “Greenidge’s scalability is limited only by imagination.” Imagining what that scalability might look like for our community and environment, I implore local decision makers to wait until studies from experts are completed and to learn from other communities before making any decisions. Once we open Pandora’s box, it will be next to impossible to close, and the stakes are too high.
I know we won’t lose the kind, caring community we have here in the Finger Lakes. I hope we won’t lose the creative vibe and sense of entrepreneurship Donna Rae highlighted in her oped. We have been told by Greenidge that current jobs won’t be lost if the expansion doesn’t move forward. Could Greenidge bring more money into our community? Maybe. But, do we want to be reliant financially on a short-term industry that increases air emissions, warms our waters, harms aquatic life and creates more noise pollution in the Finger Lakes? Before any expansion moves forward, wouldn’t it make sense to be sure we know what the impacts to our environment and community will be? I believe so.