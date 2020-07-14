Our region’s environmental advocates are a force to be reckoned with. Last week it was announced that Tully Environmental was pulling its plans to build a sewer sludge composting facility in the town of Butler.
For local residents, it was both a relief and a substantial victory. For the environmental activists who have spent a great deal of energy over the last decade pushing back and working to prevent environmentally-risky proposals from moving forward, it was a moment of true reckoning.
These grassroots organizations in communities such as Butler, Reading, and Romulus put developers on notice that they will not be steamrolled. While Seneca Lake Guardian has provided the high-power fuel for recent grassroots opposition to projects such as gas storage on Seneca Lake, an incinerator in Romulus, and now a sewer sludge composting operation in the town of Butler, it takes local residents to truly win.
Organizing is one thing, but an entirely separate issue is acquiring widespread local support — or opposition — to a particular project.
The message to developers of the future: If your project comes with an environmental cost, you had better do your homework before you even come to town.
Perhaps one of the most-surprising items inside Tully Environmental’s announcement that it was withdrawing plans to build a composting facility in Butler was that it didn’t realize it would need to be enclosed. That enclosure would mean greater cost, and since it couldn’t be free and in the open, moving forward was not wise.
Compare that to the possibility that elected officials could have been put in a position of making a decision on a development without all the facts. Furthermore, without strong activism and opposition to the project itself, could local leaders have been convinced by developers that they had all necessary facts to make an informed decision?
History tells us pretty regularly that local governing bodies make decisions without enough supporting evidence.
My prediction is that we’re entering a new phase of environmentally-questionable economic development in the Finger Lakes. It’s three-strikes-and-you’re-out logic for this specific kind of economic development, combined with the fact that we are now entering clearly uncertain times.
Grassroots organizers that used to be hyper-focused in individual communities — typically surrounding lakes like Seneca, Cayuga, Owasco or Canandaigua — are merging. They are communicating, working together, looking to neighboring communities and seeing a ton of similarities. At the moment, it’s one of the few bright spots in true intermunicipal cooperation.
See, environmental activists have had to spend a lot of time over the last several years fighting outside forces coming in, meaning developers who want to bring new environmental risks — or enhance ones already present — through their would-be development. The moment environmental activists can focus fully on present environmental issues and let those informed response efforts at the local, regional, and state level, the better we will be as a region for it.
Mainly because of the experience these entities and organizers have gained over the last several years. And that renewed focus couldn’t come at a better time. New York state is facing a budget crisis, which will undoubtedly have some impact on environmental issues in the region. The federal government is likely to reduce spending in some capacity on the environmental front, even as significant changes have been made in the last handful of years to the EPA.
Point being, it will take a lot more energy today, tomorrow, and next week than it ever has to maintain the things we may — or may not — take for granted each day. Let’s celebrate, learn, and move forward.