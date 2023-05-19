PENN YAN — The Seneca Watershed Intermunicipal Organization’s Ian Smith will present the Riparian Runoff Reduction Project — information and a walking tour of the proposed project to hydrologically connect several Keuka Outlet canals with the Minnesetah Riverway (Keuka Outlet) during times of heavy runoff to improve water quality — on Sunday.
The event will run from 12:30 p.m. until about 3 p.m., beginning with a talk at Seneca Stag Brewing near the corner of routes 14 and 54. That will be followed by a hike from the Hopeton Parking Area to proposed sites.
Parking is limited. The event is free and open to the public. Attendees are asked to consider carpooling, cycling, or walking to the Hopeton site.
For the past several years, multiple organizations and hundreds of local citizens participated in the research and scientific-based study to explore ways to improve the water quality of Seneca Lake and its massive watershed. The result of this community-wide effort, which included numerous public forums, was the creation of the Nine Element Watershed Management Plan. The DEC-approved 9E Plan specifically addresses non-point source pollution. The multi-year project has identified the type, scale, cost and location of numerous water quality improvement projects to protect the lake from excessive levels of nutrient pollution through rigorous scientific processes.
As the Keuka Outlet — known as the Minnestah River by native Americans — is among the largest water flows into Seneca Lake, it presents important opportunities for water-quality improvement initiatives.
Smith, representing the SWIO, which led the 9E Plan study, will share information about the proposed repurposing of several abandoned Keuka Outlet canals to help abate flood conditions and erosion along the riverway. After extensive data collection, numerous field visits, and statistical evaluations, he will present the hydrologic site solutions and conceptual designs for this wetland retention initiative, which is one of many aspects of the long term 9E Plan.
For further information, visit https://www.dec.ny.gov/docs/water_pdf/9efaq17.pdf.
The 9E Plan partnership organizations also include Seneca Lake Pure Waters, the Finger Lakes Institute, Natural Systems Engineering PLLC, and Friends of the (Keuka) Outlet (Trail).
The Keuka Outlet Trail follows the Minnesetah River and is open year-round, dusk to dawn. Depending on the time of year and weather, this glacially formed waterway can be a raging river or a babbling brook as it flows eastward approximately eight miles, from Keuka Lake into Seneca Lake. A 270-foot drop in altitude from Penn Yan in the west end to Dresden on the east provides ample white water including two waterfalls, notably Seneca and Cascade falls.
In 1984, a group of local citizens formed Friends of the Outlet Inc. as a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserve, protect and develop properties along Keuka Outlet creek as an area for outdoor recreation and education, and to serve as responsible stewards for the region’s natural resources.
For further information, go to www.keukaoutlettrail.org.