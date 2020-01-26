Local water quality management and protection begins where land-use practices can improve or degrade adjacent and downstream waterways. Local Soil and Water Conservation Districts and watershed organizations work together to keep land managers and property owners informed on the latest techniques and best management practices that improve water quality, protect topsoil from erosion, and promote the efficient use of farm nutrients.
To this end, Ontario and Yates County Soil & Water Conservation Districts, the Canandaigua Lake Watershed Association, and the Seneca Watershed Intermunicipal Organization would like to announce that they will be combining to host a Soil Health Workshop on Wednesday, Feb. 12 at the Ontario Produce Auction at 4860 Yautzy Road, Stanley. The workshop starts at 8:30 a.m. and runs through 2:30 p.m.
While this workshop is geared toward all local livestock, cash crop, and produce farms, regardless of size — it offers 1.5 NYS Department of Environmental Conservation Pesticide Applicator credits and 4.5 Certified Crop Advisor Continuing Education units), all interested individuals are welcome to attend.
The keynote speaker is Blake Vince, a fifth-generation farmer from Merlin, Ontario, Canada. Working with his father, Elwin Vince, they produce commercial corn, soybeans and winter wheat on 1,200 acres. Their farm management practices are centered on soil health, and they are considered to be no-till pioneers in their corner of Canada where they adapted to no-till farming techniques in the early 1980s.
Blake considers himself very fortunate to have been taught, from a young age, the merits of no-till farming. His claim to fame, as a now-47-year-old farmer, is that he has never used a moldboard plough. Knowing that soil is not an infinite resource and working with the objective to leave his farms in better condition for future generations, Blake has been using a multi-species cover crop blend to protect and enrich them. His practices are in stark contrast with others in his area of Southwestern Ontario where more and more farmers are reverting back to conventional tillage.
Additional speakers include:
• Mike Stanyard from Cornell Cooperative Extension Northwest NY Dairy, who will take a closer look into each of the glyphosate-resistant weed species and the most effective herbicide programs to use in corn and soybeans in 2020;
• Karl Czymmek and Peter Wright from Cornell PRO-DAIRY, who will discuss planning, design, construction, operation, and maintenance of manure storages;
• Anthony Prestigiacomo from the Finger Lakes Watershed Hub, who will discuss Harmful Algal Blooms, watershed clean water planning, and strategies to reduce nutrient losses from watersheds.
If you pre-register by Feb. 7, the fee is $15. It will be $20 for walk-ins the day of the event. Lunch, snacks, and refreshments will be provided. There is an excellent lineup of speakers that you will not want to miss. For more information on the event, go to www.ontswcd.com. We hope to see you on Feb. 2 t the Ontario Produce Auction in Stanley.