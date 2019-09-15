Small changes can make a big difference.
You likely have heard that statement in various contexts. Think of a health condition such as simply moderating salt intake to manage blood pressure, or in the context of recreational enjoyment such as taking a single stroke off each hole in your round of golf, maybe by better putting.
Well, the health and recreational enjoyment of our lakes need small changes by all of us. We call it “Lake Friendly Living,” which is essentially the recognition and actions by residents to make small changes that, collectively, will have a large impact on the watershed area of our Finger Lakes in the short and long term.
Lake Friendly Living is a program offered by several Finger Lakes community groups that engage and educate residents to practice lawn care, septic and property management in ways that help preserve and protect our lakes.
Over the years, the Finger Lakes have experienced a wide array of water quality challenges, some lakes more than others. Present day challenges range from long-term increases in flooding frequency and persistent nutrient pollution to the short-term increase in pronounced seasonal phenomena such as Harmful Algal Blooms (HABs) typical at this time of year.
Extensive research has been done and continues today, much of it in collaboration with government academic resources and lake associations, that help us understand why these challenges are happening and more importantly what we can do to slow or stop it altogether.
There are two main areas for impactful change: 1) reducing pollutants that get into the watershed and lakes, and 2) eliminating transport of pollutants into the lakes. Community residents play an important role in each of these areas.
Easy efforts to reduce pollutants include lawn care practices such as using fertilizers that do not contain phosphorus, mowing lawns at a higher level of 2.5 to 3 inches, keeping leaves and lawn clippings out of ditches, storm drains, streams and lakes and instead bagging, composting or leaving clippings on the lawn as natural fertilizer. Good septic management practices are very effective in reducing pollutants, specifically, have your septic systems inspected every 2-3 years and pumped every 3-5 years. Other easy actions include not flushing prescription drugs and maintaining vehicles to prevent leakage of hazardous fluids that may get into runoff.
Eliminating transport of pollutants is all about reducing water runoff from a pollutant source to the lake. Efforts may require projects with landscaping and home renovations. Important factors include reducing impermeable surfaces such as driveways and rooftops. Lawns also absorb less rainfall. Allowing for more natural areas with trees or natural vegetation can increase absorption, particularly along the shoreline of the lake or water body. Installing rain gardens is an excellent and easy addition because they allow for rain from rooftops and driveways to infiltrate into the ground instead of becoming runoff.
These are just a few of the many actions and ideas residents can learn and do to create a change for the better. As a whole, the little changes we make can have a huge impact on the health and preservation of our lakes. We encourage you to get involved, and we welcome your input.
To learn more and to get involved, please contact your Lake Friendly Living Program leader at the contact information below:
Seneca Lake: Maura Toole, mtoole325@gmail.com
Keuka Lake: Laura Bailey, lb698@cornell.edu
Canandaigua Lake: Lindsay McMillan, info@canandaigualakeassoc.org
Cayuga Lake: Ed Currier, ercurrier@aol.com