My first encounter with the Water Cycle — among other beautifully simplistic depictions of natural systems — was in sixth grade Earth Science. Step 1: rain and snow fall on the land; Step 2: water travels across the land to the ocean; Step 3: water evaporates back into the sky. Repeat.
What Ms. Yoder didn’t make clear to me, though, is how complicated that second step is and how important it is when it comes to the quality and quantity of the water in our lakes and rivers.
Like Robert Frost in a yellow woods, precipitation can go down many a path once on the landscape. It can infiltrate into the ground, pond up and evaporate, be taken up by vegetation and transpire, or run over the surface. This final outcome is referred to as stormwater or runoff, and is arguably the single greatest threat to water resource protection worldwide.
While water is obviously not a chemical pollutant in and of itself, stormwater indiscriminately collects pollutants along its journey and deposits them in receiving waters while at the same time greatly contributing to downstream flooding. Conversely, infiltration, evaporation and transpiration store pollutants within soils, sediment or plant tissue, and reduce flooding by diverting water away from receiving waters. Perhaps unsurprisingly then, stormwater mitigation strategies — of which there are dozens if not hundreds — all basically work by encouraging these alternative actions.
Recently, the Town of Geneva, Ontario County Soil and Water Conservation District, and the Ontario County Department of Public Works partnered to install a stormwater management project in the Kashong Conservation Area — seven miles south of downtown Geneva and open to the public. It consists of two unlined upland retention basins. These systems work by capturing upland waters in a basin where sediment and potentially other pollutants can settle and infiltrate. We also are monitoring the watershed outlet, and with additional projects planned next year, we expect to be able to quantify the impact and “scale up” accordingly.
Whether gushing out of a home downspout or running down a floodway in a major metropolis, stormwater is indiscriminate in its scale and impact. The cost of food, water, insurance, taxes and more are all negatively impacted by stormwater to some degree or another; to say nothing of the safety threats posed by flooding and water contamination.
We can all play a part in helping address this challenge and even small actions can add up to create massive impacts. There are even examples out there where stormwater has been virtually eliminated from a landscape, something even natural landscapes often struggle to do.
If you want to learn more about how you can make a difference or need some help taking the next step towards stormwater prevention on your property, I encourage you to reach out to your local Soil & Water district, SWIO or other similar organizations in your area.
Listen to the Lakes is a monthly column written by different people who work with water quality in the local watershed, from Soil and Water Conservation Districts, lake associations, etc. Ian Smith is the Seneca Watershed Steward, coordinating efforts to preserve Seneca Lake as a clean source of water. Based at the Finger Lakes Institute at HWS, he reports to the Seneca Watershed Intermunicipal Organization. He has worked on water quality issues in the Chesapeake Bay and Ohio River watersheds. He can be contacted at ISMITH@hws.edu or at his office number (315) 781-4559.