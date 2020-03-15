On Jan. 23, the Environmental Protection Agency and the Army Corp of Engineers finalized the Navigable Waters Protection Rule, also known as the Waters of the United States — or WOTUS — Rule.
With 14 states — including New York — now suing the EPA, the ultimate fate of this rule is in question, but for now the new rule is due to go into effect sometime later this spring. Largely in response to this, two sets of bills are currently working their way through the New York State Legislature.
The first, Assembly Bill A3658/Senate Bill S7366, concerns amendment of the Freshwater Wetlands Act. The Act currently applies only to wetlands 12.4 acres or greater in size. This bill would expand the state DEC’s regulatory authority to wetlands as small as one acre. In addition, it would remove references and requirements tied to wetland maps in favor of a more scientific approach — e.g. wetland delineation. This legislation has the potential to disproportionately affect western New York given its higher percentage of wetland land cover — 12.3%, compared to the state average of 7.2%. Presently, the bill is in committee in the Senate, and on the floor calendar in the Assembly.
The second, Assembly Bill A8349/Senate Bill S5612A, concerns changes to the Protection of Waters program. The program is designed to protect streams by limiting and permitting the placement/removal of fill, construction activities, and bank/bed disturbances occurring within or adjacent to a waterway. Currently, this program and its requirements only apply to streams with a classification AA, A or B, or with a classification of C with a standard of T or TS. This bill would expand the Protection of Waters program to include all class C streams, which in the Seneca-Keuka watershed equates to over 800 miles of streams. The bill is on the floor calendar of both the Senate and the Assembly.
Opponents of these bills claim they will add an unnecessary layer of bureaucracy that will drive up costs for landowner and municipal projects, including for projects designed to protect and remediate water quality issues. Conversely, supporters claim these bills will provide protection to waters that collectively contribute vast amounts of ecological and economic benefits, and were removed from protection under the Clean Water Act as a result of the recent Navigable Waters Protection Rule.
With the legislative calendar front-loaded this year, I would encourage all who are interested in the outcome of these bills to contact their local representatives as soon as possible.