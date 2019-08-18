As many of you may be aware, recently there have been some proposed changes to the State Pollution Discharge Elimination System — or SPDES — permits regulating the discharge from two of the larger industrial operations on Seneca Lake: Ferro Corporation and Greenidge Generation.
I am not going to write about the permits themselves, but I want to talk about the nature of the permitting process and what it means for water management.
The Clean Water Act of 1972 made it illegal for any entity or facility to release a pollutant into a water of the United States from a point source discharge without a SPDES permit. What exactly these words mean and where the limits of authority are have been debated and fought over for decades.
With that said, I need to define a few things before moving forward: a pollutant is any waste product discharged into a waterbody; a water of the U.S. is any waterbody identified as a public resource (a pond on private property would therefore not be considered such); and a point source is a discharge of wastewater via some structure from a defined area where the pollutant is located (this part can get really gray but a pipe coming out of a water treatment plant would be one such example).
Some would quibble with this assessment, but the SPDES permit is misnamed because it does not eliminate pollution at all. Rather, it manages it. The Department of Environmental Conservation does this by limiting the levels of pollution in all the states’ waters such that they maintain their designated use. I know … more vocabulary, but the concept of designated use is central to the entire way water resources are managed.
The DEC classifies all of New York’s streams along a gradient of highest quality (Class A or AA) to lowest (Class D). These classifications are based on existing or expected best usage and can have a profound effect on the SPDES permitting process. Essentially, a lower grade classification allows for higher levels of pollution to be present in a waterbody.
So you may be wondering, what are the classifications around Seneca? Well, Seneca Lake is classified as AA, public water supply … except for a small area around Dresden where it is classified as B, recreational usage. Furthermore the overwhelming majority of streams flowing into Seneca Lake are classified as C (fishery only) with standards that do not promote or protect human contact. Some smaller tributaries, such as those feeding into the Keuka Outlet, are even classified as D.
While I have not been able to confirm this, it is probable that these classifications were established quite some time ago when conditions were more reflective of our area’s industrial history. While some industry does indeed remain — Greenidge and Ferro being the two most relevant examples — is it really appropriate to have a waterway such as the Keuka Outlet, for example, still be classified as C? Does this reflect its best usage today?
I see far more swimmers and fishermen than mills when heading down the Outlet Trail, but the Outlet’s present classification does not reflect or protect these uses. Meanwhile, the SPDES permit for the Penn Yan wastewater treatment plant reflects the existing classification, and thus is permitted to discharge more pollution than it arguably should.
Reclassification is an arduous process but has been done before. In fact, the DEC is looking at reclassifying the waters of the St. Lawrence River Basin as I write this. Perhaps it is time that we engage in a conversation on how we value our waters and consider doing the same.
