(Editor’s note: Today we are debuting a new column, which will run the third Sunday of every month, “Listen to the Lakes.” It will be written by different people who work with water quality in the local watershed, from Soil and Water Conservation Districts, lake associations, etc., as the Nine Element Watershed Plan is put into place to get a handle on the state of the lake and where intervention is needed.)
More frequent harmful algal blooms; the proliferation of invasive species; devastating floods. All have brought a renewed focus on the health of our local waterways and made it clear that action is needed. Figuring out exactly what that action should entail is a tricky task, though. A Watershed Based Plan — or WBP — approach helps us answer the what, where, when, why and how of improving water quality.
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation sets water quality standards for all state waters that vary depending on the service a waterbody provides. For example, one used as a public drinking water supply would have more stringent requirements than another used as a recreational resource. When a waterbody is no longer meeting these standards it is said to be impaired and by law, requires the completion of a watershed base plan called a Total Maximum Daily Load (TMDL).
Fortunately, Seneca Lake and Keuka Lake are not impaired, though both face very real challenges in remaining so. As such, we are instead developing a Nine Element Plan (9E). TMDL and 9E plans are similar in that both outline a strategy to improve water quality at the watershed scale. However, unlike a TMDL, a 9E plan is not a regulatory document developed to restore an impaired waterbody. Instead, a 9E aims to improve water quality in a given waterbody prior to it ever becoming impaired with the realization that prevention is more easily achieved than restoration.
A 9E plan is designated as such because the Environmental Protection Agency has identified nine key elements needed in watershed-scale planning. Together these nine elements allow us to assess: 1) where are we currently; 2) where we are trying to get; and 3) how we get there. Because 9E plans are not regulatory documents, voluntary buy-in from watershed stakeholders is critical. This voluntary approach offers several advantages but only if broad support from all stakeholder groups — residents, farmers, businesses, water purveyors, recreationalists, etc. — is achieved.
For this reason the Seneca Watershed Intermunicipal Organization and its partners on the 9E plan encourage you to participate in the development process. Regular public outreach sessions will be scheduled around the watershed as we complete various tasks, and we will be looking for feedback on how to integrate your thoughts and suggestions into the final product. We are officially underway now and will be sharing status updates and announcements as we move forward.
Stay tuned, and in the meantime consider joining us at the next SWIO meeting scheduled for July 30 at 7 p.m. in the Village of Watkins Glen, 303 North Franklin St.
