GENEVA — The city of Geneva Green Committee has partnered with the town of Geneva Sustainability Committee, the Geneva Shade Tree Committee, and the Geneva High School Green Club to put together “Mission Zero 2: Joining Hands to Meet the Challenge” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 22 at the Geneva Recreation Complex.
The event’s many features highlighting earth-friendly practices and initiatives include:
• Geneva Shade Tree Committee tree giveaway — Free trees for your yard.
• Learn how to reduce your carbon footprint and cost of heating with conversion to heat pumps for heating, cooling and water heating.
• EV Truck and Car and Plugin Hybrid Car — See and talk with owners.
• Solar Energy for your home or business to reduce energy costs and carbon footprint.
• Guided tour of four of the self-sustaining solar dwellings at the Tunnel Solar Village (11 a.m. and 1 p.m.).
• Activity Corner for children of all ages — Make a seed bomb, plant flowers and vegetables to take home, face painting.
• EV bikes by Trek and bike maintenance demonstration.
• Total Recall, a pop-up vintage clothing and accessory shop.
• Make your own Earth Day Poster.
• ReUse it, don’t throw it — See how Ithaca has reduced trash.
• Live music by Rick Hoyt.
• Finger Lakes Zero Waste will collect your CDs and VHS tapes to recycle.
• Lake Friendly living and yard care practices.
• Learn about Free Stuff Day and the Fix It (don’t throw it) Clinic.
In addition to presentations, there will be about 29 booths featuring information on solar energy options in the Finger Lakes, air-to-air and geothermal heat pumps, weatherizing homes for comfort and cost reduction, solar homes, composting, reuse and recycling, sustainable home products, locally grown produce, lake-friendly yard care and numerous conservation and environmental offerings.
The day is in celebration of Earth Day and Arbor Day. For more information, contact Richard Cox at richard4life2@gmail.com or 315-789-0996.