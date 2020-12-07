The New York Power Authority is installing LED street lighting at municipalities in Wayne and Ontario County as part of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Smart Street Lighting NY program.
The program calls for at least 500,000 streetlights throughout the state to be replaced with LED technology by 2025.
The lighting upgrades local will be done throughout the towns of Ontario, Butler and Williamson, and the villages of Clyde and Sodus Point in Wayne County and the town of Farmington in Ontario County.
The more than $3 million upgrade, financed and implemented by NYPA, includes replacing nearly 1,800 streetlights throughout the municipalities with energy-saving LED fixtures, improving lighting quality and neighborhood safety while reducing energy and maintenance costs.
The installations are expected to begin in January and be completed by the spring.
“Under the Governor’s Smart Street Lighting NY program, NYPA is in the process of replacing tens of thousands of streetlights across the state and fully expects to exceed the Governor’s goal of replacing 500,000 lights by 2025,” Gil C. Quiniones, NYPA president and CEO, said in a news release. “This impactful program is helping municipalities throughout the state to reduce energy and maintenance costs and improve safety, while also protecting the environment.”
“NYPA’s assistance to our municipalities has been a vital part of making this project happen,” said Brian Pincelli, Wayne County director of economic development & planning. “Street lighting constitutes a significant portion of municipal energy consumption and expenditures. By buying back streetlights from their utility provider, converting to energy efficient fixtures, and procuring products and services in bulk, municipalities can achieve energy and financial savings.”
“The Town of Farmington is excited to have our more than 400 streetlights converted to LED fixtures,” said Farmington Supervisor Peter Ingalsbe. “Working with the staff at NYPA has been a smooth and efficient process. This project will save our taxpayers almost $70,000 per year and reduce harmful greenhouse gases by approximately 20.7 Metric tons.”
NYPA is working with cities, towns, villages and counties throughout New York to fully manage and implement a customer’s transition to LED streetlight technology. NYPA provides upfront financing for the project, with payments to NYPA made in the years following from the cost-savings created by the reduced energy use of the LED streetlights, which are 50 to 65 percent more efficient than alternative street lighting options.
The program supports the goals of the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, the most aggressive climate change law in the nation, through the increased use of energy efficiency to annually reduce electricity demand by three percent — equivalent to 1.8 million New York households — by 2025.