(Editor’s note: This is the inaugural column in an occasional feature series, “This Green Earth,” which is prepared by members of the city of Geneva’s Green Committee.)
There have been two times in my life that books have led me in new directions. Fortunately, both have been great adventures of discovery.
The first find was a history of harpsichord making, found while browsing at a music store, that would send me off on a career of building instruments and sculpting sound. The second was one that affected my non-working hours. It was a book on gardening.
The book, “Noah’s Garden” by Sara Stein, sadly now out of print, takes you on her journey from a “traditional” gardener to gardening with native plants. She had moved into a sizable upstate New York property and had gone about gardening and lawn care and design in what we would recognize as the “traditional manner” with large lawn areas and mostly non-native plants.
A couple of years into her tenure there, she noticed the disappearance of many species of wildlife that she had treasured — birds, mammals, butterflies and other pollinators. So she started planting native plants and creating meadows instead of lawns. Doing this, the wildlife returned and her property filled with birdsong and fluttering color.
“Why is that?” you might ask.
One of the reasons is that our native animals have evolved with native plants which are best adapted to the local growing season, local climate, and local soils, so they are there when the pollinators and other animals need their food source. And it is not just the nectar and pollen, seeds and fruit that is needed. Many of our native pollinators are dependent on specific plants to host their young.
I mention pollinators. Why is that important? Pollinators turn out to be keystone species upon which other species depend. They are vital for the fertilizing of plants and trees; they are vital to maintaining healthy ecosystems. Native plants host pollinator young, provide food for adult pollinators and other insects, and thus provide the food for many birds and other animals.
Most of us know that Monarch butterflies are dependent on specific native plants to host their young. Many other butterflies and moths are too. I did a quick search and came up with 34 butterflies and moths native to our area that require native host plants. Perhaps you have been lucky enough to see all 34. I have not and I suspect this is because the native host plants that they require are absent from our immediate area or are in short supply.
As Sara Stein and others have pointed out, not only are native plants important for the health of local ecosystems, they are attuned to the local climate and soil, so they grow well when planted in their native habitat. They have deep roots so don’t need as much water as non-native plants once they are established and they are good carbon sequesters. Simply put, they are easier to take care of and, on top of everything, they are beautiful.
The City of Geneva Green Committee will be sponsoring a Native Plant Sale on Saturday, May 22 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Finger Lakes Welcome Center on Seneca Lake in Geneva. If it is raining, we will bring the Plant Sale indoors at the Welcome Center. In addition to offering native plants for purchase, we will have a number of gardening experts on hand to talk with about your own gardening and lawn.
Come and plan your garden this year around native plants and watch how your yard comes alive. This short read, then, could be one that leads YOU on your own great adventure of discovery!