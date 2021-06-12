Composting has become increasingly popular across the world, including within the Finger Lakes. Despite this, many people are not aware of just how important composting is to achieving a sustainable waste management system. Households produce food waste daily; interestingly enough, this seemingly unusable product is a great resource that can be allocated for different purposes.
Organic matter, including food scraps, are decomposed by microbes. In landfills, microbes are forced to work in anaerobic conditions, lacking oxygen. In these conditions, microbes emit a large amount of methane, a greenhouse gas, thus contributing to climate change. Composting is an alternative method of food waste disposal. It provides aerobic conditions for the microbes that break down the organic matter, thus, less methane is emitted.
Additionally, composting reduces the waste that is generated by landfills, adds nutrients to the soil, and saves water by increasing the amount of moisture soil can hold.
Over the past year, the preschoolers in the Geneva City School District began to compost under the leadership of program coordinator, Jena Fuchs. With collaboration from teachers, staff, and students alike, each of the preschool classrooms sorted their food waste, which was weighed and entered in a composting system over the course of thirty days. Seven classrooms participated with a total of 73 students, weighing a collective 1,236 pounds of food waste over the thirty-day period! Hopefully, in the next few years, with the help of students, teachers, and administrators, these efforts will expand across the district, with the goal of diverting as much food waste as possible from landfills.
Geneva is located between landfills in Seneca and Ontario counties,so much of the community regularly experiences foul odors and harmful emissions. Thankfully, the Geneva Resource Recovery Park has provided a sustainable alternative for food waste management.
Located on 41 Doran Ave. in the City of Geneva, town and city residents are permitted access to the Closed Loop Systems facilities for a small yearly fee of $15 dollars. They are open for collection on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9a.m. to 5 p.m. If you are interested in these services and want to dispose of your food waste in a sustainable manner, you can learn more on their website: https://closedloopsys.com.
Given our active and socially conscious community, there’s a promising future as our local food waste management systems transition to more sustainable practices. With the help of community members and further public education and awareness, the Finger Lakes has an amazing opportunity to be a food waste management model