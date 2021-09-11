I spent the summer with other volunteers at the city’s Lakefront Park pulling weeds. It was more time than I’d ever spent there, and it drove home what I already knew: The city has a treasure. That’s not my opinion only, but what people told me who stopped to say they love our park and how unusual it is.
What most don’t realize is that our park is almost entirely native species. The trees and shrubs (with one exception) are native and most of the perennials. We have a showcase for pollinator-friendly, bird-friendly, ecologically-sound practices in a formal public garden with sweeping views of a spectacular lake.
I’d become a weeder because in January, I called Joe Venuti, who leads the city’s Department of Public Works. The city’s advisory board on sustainability issues — the Green Committee — had urged City Council last summer to ban the use of synthetic pesticides on city-owned properties, and I wanted to know how things had gone. Not well, Joe said. The moratorium (mid-pandemic) coincided with the loss of summer internships, cuts to DPW’s full-time staff, reductions in the budget for replacement plants, and a surge in visitors. Joe estimated a tenfold increase in the number of people using the park. It was all the city could do to keep up with mowing, trash removal, and litter control. Spraying glyphosate had been the DPW’s only means for controlling weeds since there wasn’t the staff to do hand-weeding. The weeds were happy.
Soon thereafter, we started a Weeding Wednesday program. We also partnered with Blueprint’s Summer Youth Program teens who walked to the park every week to pull weeds. They cleared the beach by Castle Creek, weeded around the Welcome Center and in front of the hotel. Stewards of Natural Environments sponsored litter pickups and spent a weekend ridding the large rain swale east of Castle Creek of invasives. Hobart & William Smith students, energetically and with great humor, shoveled rotten seaweed out of rip-rap and used it to mulch trees, and in August, the Colleges’ first years did their Day of Service mulching trees. All of this was with support from the DPW, which provided trucks, equipment, and mulch. It made a difference, but more is needed. Keep in mind, 9,000 new trees, shrubs, grasses, and perennials are going into new beds on 5&20, Castle, and Exchange streets in the Downtown Revitalization Initiative.
Now is the time to step forward. The Green Committee is holding an Open House at the park Sept. 18, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Farmers’ Market where we will ask interested parties — civic groups, school groups, businesses, families, individuals — to “adopt” a small section of the park. Adopters will be given information about what plants are in each bed and asked to maintain that bed by keeping the weeds out.
Geneva Community Projects has money set aside for purchasing plants, and the committee is partnering with Marilla Lipker (Gonzalez’s) Waste Not Shop to solicit donations for buying replacement plants. In addition, we’d like to see those funds grow since many plants have been lost to neglect and the extended summer droughts experienced in 2019 and ‘20. Forms for donations will be available on the 18th. We hope to see replacement plants ordered and installed this fall.
In addition, we’ll offer tours of the park, led by Jim Norwalk. He’ll be pointing out “adoptable” beds and talking about the plants the park hosts and the role they play in supporting birds and pollinators and other features of the park design. Tours leave at 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.