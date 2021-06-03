WATERLOO — Officials from Trelina Solar Energy Center have responded to concerns raised by three state agencies about the company’s proposed solar energy project in the west end of the town.
The concerns came in direct testimony filed in the review process being conducted by the New York State Board on Electric Generation Siting and the Environment. The responses were filed by Trelina’s five-member rebuttal panel May 19.
In direct testimony, Michael Saviola of the state Department of Agriculture & Markets, suggested a reduction in the scope of the project and reducing its footprint, co-utilization of the land where solar panels and equipment are to be located and looking at alternative sites for the facility.
In rebuttal, Trelina officials said the project scope already has been reduced and it would not be practical to host farming beyond the current fence line for logistical reasons and because no one has requested to farm there. The company said it has already agreed to some of Saviola’s recommendations and disagrees with others.
The direct testimony of Christina Hoh and Matthew Walker of the state Department of Environmental Conservation’s Division of Fish & Wildlife revolves around wetlands and soil disturbance. Trelina officials said they agree with some suggestions and made modifications but disagree with others.
Trelina officials said the DEC is suggesting two new permit conditions related to threatened or endangered species found on the site including the long-eared bat, if found during construction and operation. Trelina said they are following all current regulations and to impose new requirements would be improper or even unlawful.
The 44-page document can be viewed by going to http://documents.dps.ny.gov>public>casemaster. The case number is 19-F-0366.
Trelina, based in Juno Beach, Fla., has filed an application with the siting board for a certificate of environmental compatibility and public need to construct and operate an 80-megawatt solar electric generating facility on some 250 acres of leased farmland in the town of Waterloo.
Public hearings on the application are scheduled to begin June 23. Intervening parties are the Town of Waterloo and the Packwood, Serven, Pre-Emption Neighborhood Association.
The seven-member siting board is comprised of five state officials and local residents Joe Wukitsch and Richard Swinehart of Packwood Road.