SODUS — Gov. Kathy Hochul announced recently this Wayne County village has earned the prestigious Bronze Level of Certification in New York State’s Climate Smart Communities Program.
The honor recognizes eight years of work in which the Village has implemented policies that save money while reducing greenhouse gas emissions and make the village more climate resilient. The next measure of the village’s ongoing progress will be the Silver Level of Certification
The certification process is voluntary for municipalities that have pledged to be Climate Smart communities. After being designated five years ago by the state as a Clean Energy Community, village officials wanted to challenge themselves to achieve the next level of fiscal responsibility and sustainability.
Highlights of the village initiatives recognized by the state were its implementation of:
• A climate smart advisory board.
• A system to track and reduce village energy usage over time.
• LED streetlights.
• LED lighting systems at the Sodus Municipal Building.
• New policies for solar permitting and new construction energy efficiency.
• A process to develop on-going climate action planning.
These highlights are a few examples of well over 30 Climate Smart Community initiatives Sodus has completed to build a sound foundation for its sustainable and fiscally responsible future.