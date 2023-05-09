PENN YAN — The Keuka Lake Association, in conjunction with Cornell Cooperative Extension and the Finger Lake Institute, is restarting several water-quality programs for 2023.
They include:
• Lake Water Sampling — The first sampling occurred April 26 and will continue every month through October. This represents 30-plus years of monitoring the lake’s water. All that data has been collated into a spread sheet accessible by professionals for purposes of research and reporting.
This year, KLA is continuing its new partnership with the Finger Lakes Institute at Hobart and William Smith Colleges to analyze water samples and provide consultation on the results. The goal is to pioneer a new “app” allowing easy interpretation of long-term trends and to flag seasonal hot spots.
• Stream Testing — Sampling for large streams at eight sites. Monitoring inputs to the lake to better understand what flows in from these sites.
• Septic Inspections — Working in cooperation with the Keuka Watershed Improvement Cooperative to upgrade its inspection schedule and prevent costly septic failures to homeowners, along with the disastrous consequences to local waters.
• Shoreline Monitoring — For harmful algal blooms and aquatic invasive species. Enhanced surveillance for AIS is being developed throughout the lake.
• Starry Stonewort Remediation — This season KLA will continue to control Starry Stonewort in the northwest branch marinas to prevent spread. With increased awareness and education, the goal is to reduce the risk of “weeds” choking shorelines and fish spawning grounds.
• The Watercraft Inspection Stewardship Program — For a number of years, KLA has supported the watercraft inspection program at several public boat launches on Keuka Lake to control the introduction of invasive species into the lake and these efforts continue into 2023
“In order to support these and other programs being conducted by the KLA, this year we have established six subcommittees under the umbrella of the Water Quality Committee” said Mike Gow, KLA vice president. ”Anyone committed to the health and well-being of Keuka Lake and its watershed would be encouraged to volunteer as well as join our organization as an annual member.”
Founded in 1956, the Keuka Lake Association provides a unified voice for those who love Keuka Lake. Its mission is to preserve and protect Keuka Lake and its natural beauty for future generations.
KLA has more than 1,500 members.