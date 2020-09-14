Have you noticed hairy caterpillars consuming your trees, followed by moths, in June and July?
Many parts of New York state experienced a huge surge in destructive gypsy moth caterpillars, and parts of the Finger Lakes region were defoliated severely. While deciduous trees can usually handle one season of defoliation, consecutive years can weaken or kill them.
Finger Lakes ReLeaf is hosting an informational webinar at 10 a.m. Sept. 23.
There will be speakers from the state Department of Environmental Conservation’s Invasive Species and Forest Health group, a discussion of the biology and physiology of stress responses in trees with Finger Lakes Community College professor Shawn Kenaley, and what you can for your trees with arborist Noreen Riordan.
The full agenda will be emailed to registrants a few days before the event.
Registration for the webinar is required by visiting https://bit.ly/35qiMdo.
Contact Christina McLaughlin at urbanforestry@dec.ny.gov with questions.