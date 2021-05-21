When Mary Anne Kowalski died suddenly a week ago, the news tore through the Finger Lakes like a wildfire west of the Rockies.
She is being mourned by many, even those who found themselves at odds with her at times.
It’s normally a cliché to say someone was a force of nature. Not in her case.
The 74-year-old activist was an integral part of public dialogue on all manner of issues across the region and in its communities. For many of us, it’s difficult to imagine we will no longer hear her weigh in on matters with her confident, authoritative voice.
That voice carried authority in good part because of her dogged determination in collecting and analyzing scientific data and government regulatory information about environmental issues affecting air, water and the health of people.
If she stood up in a meeting and quoted facts and figures, the data was considered to be on point, accurate and virtually unassailable. That accuracy was particularly irritating to opponents who favored the use of public relations bluster over facts to debate citizen concerns.
My introduction to Mary Anne came when she was president of the Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association. She held that position at the apex of the regional controversy over the proposed Crestwood Midstream liquid propane gas storage project. She was unabashedly opposed to the project and did her best to get SLPWA to use its political muscle to fight it.
I sat on the SLPWA board briefly during that era and learned that Mary Anne ran a tight ship, asked a lot of her board members, and rarely gave an inch if convinced she was right about something.
My tenure was short on the SLWPA board, but Mary Anne and I stayed in communication as she tackled one big issue after another and sought to get the public involved. Her emails to me often had a half-dozen, detailed attachments loaded with statistics. The communiques also featured densely data-packed paragraphs regarding some environmental controversy she was trying to sort out.
Telephone conversations with her often turned into mini-tutorials on data analysis.
As much as she will be missed, friends who knew her best say that instead of sad thoughts and flowers, she would want people to pick up the cudgel she wielded so effectively and continue to fight for clean air, water, and a healthy environment.
Her focus in recent months was on the just-approved major expansion of bitcoin mining at the Greenidge Generation power plant in Dresden. She believed that the expansion would be detrimental to the health of the already troubled Keuka Outlet, specifically, and Seneca Lake in general.
I don’t know what she was working on the night she died, sitting at her computer keyboard. But it wouldn’t be a surprise if it was something to do with the increase in heated water the Greenidge plant will be pumping into Seneca Lake as the bitcoin operation itself heats up. She was sure it was a recipe for environmental disaster.
Mary Anne Kowalski was not alone in her advocacy for a clean and healthy environment and citizenry. Over the years she joined forces with anyone who shared her zeal and enthusiasm.
She particularly like to bend the ears of journalists willing to listen.
And if any story — or newspaper column — included some detail she thought was inaccurate, she wasn’t shy to say so.
I will miss the email she would have sent, correcting anything I likely goofed on here.
RIP, Mary Anne Kowalski. We thank you for your tireless advocacy for the Finger Lakes.