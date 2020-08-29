CANANDAIGUA — A some point in time, Ontario County may have had a title claim to a portion of the former Labelon property at 10 Chapin St., a site that is now in the state’s brownfield cleanup program.
Because of that possible title defect coming to light, the county Board of Supervisors’ Planning & Environmental Quality Committee will consider granting an environmental easement to the state Department of Environmental Conservation when it meets at 1:30 p.m. Monday.
The county had previously approved a site access agreement with the new owner of the property, 2240 North Forest Road LLC of Lancaster, Erie County.
The owner and Canandaigua Crossroads LLC are responsible for the site remediation under terms of a Remedial Work Action Plan of March 21, 2018. The state DEC will do the cleanup work, but needs site access and an environmental easement to begin the work. The board’s insurance committee is also being asked to approve the easement. If approval is obtained from the committees, the easement will go to the full board for a final vote.
The owners have not disclosed their plans for the property once it is remediated to the DEC’s satisfaction.
Also Monday, the committee will be asked to schedule a second public hearing on awarding a Community Development Block Grant for Real Eats America Inc. in Geneva. It would be set for 6:30 p.m. Oct. 1 at 74 Ontario St. in Canandaigua.
Monday’s meeting will not be open to the public because of COVID-19 restrictions. People can watch the meeting by going to the county website at https://ontariocountyny.webex.com. The call-in number is 1-408-418-9388. The meeting access code is 719 037 327. The meeting password is 2020.