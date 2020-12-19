SENECA FALLS — The Seneca Falls Environmental Action Committee is urging the state Department of Environmental Conservation to deny Seneca Meadows Inc.’s application to expand its Salcman Road landfill.
In July, SMI applied to the DEC to expand landfill operations to a 50-acre, in-fill area of the former Tantalo area of the 400-acre property. District Manager Kyle Black said it could extend the life of the landfill by 15 years.
The DEC is reviewing the application, returning nine pages Nov. 23 with questions and requests for more information.
“Not only would the 50-acre expansion allow Seneca Meadows to operate for an additional 15 years, but it would also allow 6,000 tons of garbage a day to continue until 2040,” SFEAC Chairwoman Valerie Sandlas said. “This proposed expansion is in direct violation of Local Law 3 of 2016, which prohibits solid-waste facilities in Seneca Falls from operating beyond 2025.”
Sandlas claims SMI is in violation of its Host Community Agreement with the town, and the town code, by allowing noxious odors to extend beyond the landfill and into the surrounding area.
“Seneca Meadows is polluting our air and compromising the health of our community,” Sandlas said. “Despite its attempts to mitigate odors, landfill gas continues to pervade our community. In the last year, area homes, businesses and schools have been negatively impacted by landfill gas and odors. If an expansion is granted, this will likely continue for years to come.
“Hopefully, the DEC will not put corporate interests above the health and quality of life of our Finger Lakes community and will deny SMI’s application for expansion,” Sandlas concluded.